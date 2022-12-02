Read full article on original website
Olivia Whittaker receives KUDOS award from University of Nebraska Board of Regents
Olivia Whittaker, assistant registrar academic support services at UNK, received the University of Nebraska Board of Regents KUDOS award during last week’s meeting. KUDOS awards recognize university staff for their professional expertise, service and “superior dedication” to UNK and the University of Nebraska. It is the university’s top staff award.
unk.edu
Get in the holiday spirit at UNK’s G.W. Frank Museum
KEARNEY – The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is decked out for the holiday season. An annual tradition, the festive display features the glittering Grand Hall, as well as an 1890s Christmas tree and fruit and garland dining room décor, allowing guests to experience the holiday much like the Frank family did while learning about its long history. The exhibit will remain on display through mid-January, with free hot cocoa and apple cider served on Saturdays.
unk.edu
Kearney Symphony Orchestra presenting holiday concert
WHERE: Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St. PROGRAM: “Celebrating the Holidays” features festive music for the holidays: Excerpts from Handel’s “Water Music, Soirées Musicales” by Benjamin Britten, “Unter Donner und Blitzen Polka” by Johann Strauss Jr. and a carol sing-along the whole audience can enjoy. The UNK Flute Choir is also featured. Audience members are invited to join a “Pre-Concert Talk” from 6:30-7 p.m. in the theater lobby. The Rev. John Gosswein will be the featured speaker.
