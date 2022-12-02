KEARNEY – The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is decked out for the holiday season. An annual tradition, the festive display features the glittering Grand Hall, as well as an 1890s Christmas tree and fruit and garland dining room décor, allowing guests to experience the holiday much like the Frank family did while learning about its long history. The exhibit will remain on display through mid-January, with free hot cocoa and apple cider served on Saturdays.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO