Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to recognize a special group of ladies, who are doing their best to give back to the community they love. During the week of Thanksgiving, a local group known as Cane Cutter Quilters, delivered 63 handmade quilts to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. The quilts will be utilized and given to various organizations throughout the community, for the holiday season. Each and every quilt was handmade and a labor of love by members of the group.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO