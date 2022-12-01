Read full article on original website
In Case You Missed It: 11/28-12/3 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December’s finally here, and with it comes talk of the holidays. This time of year tends to be one that is full of joy for many, but also full of stress — and sometimes both at once. While many see this time as a happy one, there have been plenty of […]
KFYR-TV
BNSF working to get main track back online after derailment near Epping
EPPING, N.D. (KFYR) - A report on the BNSF Railway website says a train derailment near Epping, North Dakota affected the main track. The report was received Saturday, December 4, at 1:37 a.m. CDT. The derailment happened about 113 miles west of Minot. Officials expect to open one main track...
mydakotan.com
Sportsmen Voice Concerns at Stanley Meeting
STANLEY – A complaint about electronic posting opened the public comment portion of a North Dakota Game and Fish Advisory Board meeting here Tuesday. In his opening remarks, Jeb Williams, NDGF director, talked about the state’s electronic posting law that went into effect last year. Williams noted that approximately 7-million acres of land, “about double from last year”, was electronically posted in 2022.
KULR8
Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California
Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...
Williston woman bites and kicks nurse in Williams County after being arrested
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A Williston woman is being charged with Simple Assault following an incident where she kicked a nurse in the head and bit them after she was arrested for using a brick to break the window of an apartment building. According to an affidavit from the Williston Police Department, police received a […]
KFYR-TV
Watford City man sentenced to seven years for stealing millions of dollars of oil
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - Four men were arrested earlier this year for their involvement in an oil theft scheme. The one accused of leading the operation was in court Thursday to change his plea. It’s unusual for remote oil rigs, isolated out on the North Dakota prairie, to be...
