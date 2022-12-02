Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspected drug dealer is now charged in Brown County, facing a long list of crimes. The list of 17 charges against Hyrum Ricketts takes up the first 8 pages of the criminal complaint. The details of those charges go on for another 23 pages.
Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case
A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
WBAY Green Bay
Attorney appointed for teen girl charged in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been assigned to the case of a teen girl charged in a deadly crash in Green Bay. Sienna Pecore, 15, is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Cruz Beltran. Court records show attorney Catherine White was assigned to...
WBAY Green Bay
Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
UPMATTERS
Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Co. deputies seize 900+ ecstasy pills during I-41 traffic stop, 3 suspects in custody
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A K9 deputy patrolling I-41 in Fond du Lac County found over 900 MDMA pills, meth, and marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday that resulted in three arrests. In a Facebook post shared by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ local auto repair shop
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old in Green Bay was charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a local auto repair shop over an alleged incident back in February. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged with making terrorist...
wtmj.com
“I won’t hesitate to kill you”: Wisconsin’s dating app predator faces charges for kidnapping, threatening elderly woman
MILWAUKEE — Court documents obtained by WTMJ confirmed that Timothy Olson, the man accused of using dating apps to take advantage of women across parts of Wisconsin, is facing five separate charges for his string of violent crimes. According to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court,...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
kz1043.com
Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
WBAY Green Bay
Medical examiner, stepdad testify about children’s murders at Beyer trial
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week, prospective jurors were asked if they could handle the graphic photos and testimony that would come up in Matthew Beyer’s trial for the murders of his two young children. Monday, the third day of the trial and the second day of testimony,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Robert A. Wordell, 29, Manitowoc, possess firearm-convicted of a felony on 6/8/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, $250 fine plus costs, total $843 to be paid by 01-30-2023 or 17 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor. Scott L. Heffelfinger, 51,...
cwbradio.com
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute police investigate porch pirates
Door County Candle Company raised hundreds of thousands for war relief efforts. Now it has a new mission as Ukrainians lose power and light. The young victims' mother was the last witness jurors heard from before the weekend break. Woman dead, children safe after domestic shooting in Marinette. Updated: 5...
wtaq.com
Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Relatives
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at...
radioplusinfo.com
12-6-22 icy roads contribute to crashes on fdl county roads
Icy roads contributed to a series of crashes and vehicle runoffs in Fond du Lac County Monday morning. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says a line of freezing rain caused slippery roads in the southwest portion of the county. Crashes were reported on Highway 151 and Highway 49 and another crash on 151 at Highway 26. Highway crews were out laying down salt.
Fox11online.com
One person killed in fiery I-41 crash in Outagamie County
(WLUK) -- A person died in a fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County Monday, Wisconsin State Patrol confirms. The single vehicle crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of the Weigh Station near County Highway U. Sgt. Erik Heinz says it appears the vehicle...
Police: Two people arrested, one injured in Green Bay east side shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has taken two suspects into custody following a shooting on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries of one person.
