Fond Du Lac County, WI

WausauPilot

Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case

A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Attorney appointed for teen girl charged in fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been assigned to the case of a teen girl charged in a deadly crash in Green Bay. Sienna Pecore, 15, is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Cruz Beltran. Court records show attorney Catherine White was assigned to...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
AMHERST JUNCTION, WI
UPMATTERS

Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
kz1043.com

Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Robert A. Wordell, 29, Manitowoc, possess firearm-convicted of a felony on 6/8/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, $250 fine plus costs, total $843 to be paid by 01-30-2023 or 17 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor. Scott L. Heffelfinger, 51,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Grand Chute police investigate porch pirates

Door County Candle Company raised hundreds of thousands for war relief efforts. Now it has a new mission as Ukrainians lose power and light. The young victims' mother was the last witness jurors heard from before the weekend break. Woman dead, children safe after domestic shooting in Marinette. Updated: 5...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wtaq.com

Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Relatives

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-6-22 icy roads contribute to crashes on fdl county roads

Icy roads contributed to a series of crashes and vehicle runoffs in Fond du Lac County Monday morning. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says a line of freezing rain caused slippery roads in the southwest portion of the county. Crashes were reported on Highway 151 and Highway 49 and another crash on 151 at Highway 26. Highway crews were out laying down salt.
Fox11online.com

One person killed in fiery I-41 crash in Outagamie County

(WLUK) -- A person died in a fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County Monday, Wisconsin State Patrol confirms. The single vehicle crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of the Weigh Station near County Highway U. Sgt. Erik Heinz says it appears the vehicle...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

