Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Nancy Taylor-Klingler, a former Radio City Rockette, died Nov. 29. She studied dance at an early age at Mrs. Rosemary’s Dance Studio and was also a dance instructor there during her teen years. At the age of 17, she was one of the youngest dancers to grace the stage of Radio City Music Hall as a Rockette, from 1970 to 1979. Following her career on the stage, she entered the nursing profession for more than 25 years, joining the staff of Sea View Hospital Rehabilitation Center and Home. For the full obituary, click here.
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 5, 2022: Maureen Flanagan, 9/11 nurse hero, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Maureen Flanagan, 67, of Greenwich, Conn., a registered nurse, died Nov. 30 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. A skilled and compassionate nurse, she worked at the Brooklyn Veterans Administration Hospital and Victory Memorial Hospital before joining the medical department at the headquarters of Merrill Lynch in Manhattan, a job that she loved. On Sept. 11, 2001, after learning that a plane had hit the World Trade Center, she grabbed her medical bag and hitched a ride down the West Side Highway toward the danger in order to help. She met up with her fellow Merrill Lynch nurse coworkers from Merrill’s One World Financial Center across the street from the Twin Towers. Together, they treated victims until the South Tower collapsed and they had to evacuate the area. It was for these efforts that she received The American Red Cross Nursing Hero Award in a ceremony held in Washington, D.C., in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
Staten Islander was prime suspect in NYC subway, ferry bombings that injured 50+ in 1960 | From the vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 28, 1960 edition of the Staten Island Advance. In October and November of 1960, New York City experienced five bombings that injured more than 50 people and killed a young girl. Walter Long, 29, a Manhattan mental institution escapee, was identified as a prime suspect for the bombings. Living and working on Staten Island, Long admitted to stealing explosives from his job—a sewer project on Nicholas Avenue —but denied setting off the bombs. He was in the vicinity of all the bombings except one. More than 600 detectives were involved in what the police called the Holiday Bomber or the Sunday Bomber case. Long escaped custody after this arrest and was never found.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its December application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite Chinese restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s Chinese restaurants are the cream of the crop for this final 2022 Best of Staten Island category. Fusion restaurants, places that specialize in certain fare and regional dishes, and those who serve it...
For SILive.com subscribers: Free sandwich giveaway at Anthony’s Paninoteca this Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Who’s hungry for a delicious Italian hero?. We are giving away one free signature sandwich to the first five Advance/SILive.com subscribers who show up to Anthony’s Paninoteca, located at 3994 Amboy Road in Great Kills, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Broad daylight armored truck heist at Macy’s at Staten Island Mall in 1985 nets thieves $815Gs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When an armored truck was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Staten Island Mall more than 25 years ago, it was one of the biggest heists in borough history. And while one of the truck’s guards would quickly be arrested, nobody has ever...
Old-fashioned, family ice cream shop closing after 88 years in N.J. town
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
‘We just felt like we needed to do something’ — Staten Islanders organize donations for migrants, others in need
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Carol Doodian-Russo and Deborah Gallonty first heard about the asylum seekers in need on Staten Island, they knew they wanted to help. “We just felt like we needed to do something,” said Doodian-Russo, a registered nurse for Northwell Health who also works with Staten Island-based organization On Your Mark. “We read a lot about the migrants and what was going on, how most of them came with just a backpack and no clothes, and nothing for winter.”
Wildlife Summit to come up with new plan for controlling Staten Island’s wild turkeys
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – An upcoming meeting between city and state agencies and local elected officials has one goal: Devising a plan for dealing with “nuisance” wildlife on Staten Island. And a main topic of discussion will be the borough’s wild turkeys. Mid-Island Councilman David Carr,...
Final full moon of 2022 will rise Wednesday. When will it shine brightest in the night sky?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The final full moon of 2022, the cold moon, will illuminate in the night sky on Wednesday. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, December’s cold moon will shine brightest at 11:09 p.m. on Wednesday. The Almanac suggested looking for the full moon just before sunset as it begins to peek above the horizon. If you’re not surrounded by trees or buildings, you’ll be able to see the moon as it travels up and across the night sky.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
Let’s make St. George a commercial magnet (letter to the editor)
I am addressing this call for a public New Year’s resolution to Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, whose official backyard is the topic of this message. You may have noticed that “downtown St. George” is a ghost town. Empty storefronts on Hyatt Street and Bay Street once had been active local businesses. Remember Karl’s Klipper? Honor Wines? The Courthouse Café? The barber shop? If you’re wondering why these are empty, you haven’t been paying attention to real estate speculation around the various ferry zone boondoggles of the past several years. These places are empty because the building owners decided to cash in on a business boom that is still vapor.
Worst parking lot on Staten Island? Where are the GOOD ones? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The Advance did a reader survey recently, asking Staten Islanders to name their least favorite, most problematic parking lots. My problem would be finding a decent number of good parking lots. I have to say from the outset: I hate parking lots. Most if not all...
His granddad dug ditches on Staten Island. He became its borough president. A visit with Ralph J. Lamberti.
He managed the staffs of a prison, a hospital, the Department of Motor Vehicles and even the local district of the Boy Scouts of America. It seems no job was too big or too small for this career civil servant with West Brighton roots whose style was to dig in and take charge.
CYO basketball at Petrides: Tis the season for youth basketball | Subscribers can download photos for free
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CYO basketball was the after-school special Monday evening. We stopped by Petrides to catch the action. Big scores, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent.
NYPD: Thieves with eggs and bricks allegedly rob man near Lincoln Center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is searching for five suspects after a man was robbed near Lincoln Center Saturday afternoon, ABC News reported. The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. near 63rd and Amsterdam avenues, about reports of an individual’s jacket and cell phone stolen, the report stated.
New $92M Staten Island rec center can be jewel in our waterfront crown | Our Opinion
Staten Islanders have waited for years – across more than a decade that has spanned the term-limited services of mayors, city councilmembers and borough presidents – and now, finally, there is a bona fide design for the replacement of the beloved, defunct Cromwell Recreational Center. Not just a...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Towering stone fireplace, heated pool, Prince’s Bay, $1.5M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to the listing on SILIve.com, this Chamber award-winning property with five bedrooms and five baths is priced at $1,499,000. The colonial-style home was built in 1984 and can be found at 85 Johanna Lane in the Prince’s Bay area. The property spans across 15,458 sq.ft., and boasts a built-in heated pool, a backyard deck, a two-car garage, and a piano room, according to siborrealtors.com.
FDNY: 3 people injured in fire at home in Westerleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY said that three people were injured in a house fire early on Monday morning in Westerleigh. A person suffering serious injuries and two people experiencing minor injuries were transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
