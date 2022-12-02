ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Nancy Taylor-Klingler, a former Radio City Rockette, died Nov. 29. She studied dance at an early age at Mrs. Rosemary’s Dance Studio and was also a dance instructor there during her teen years. At the age of 17, she was one of the youngest dancers to grace the stage of Radio City Music Hall as a Rockette, from 1970 to 1979. Following her career on the stage, she entered the nursing profession for more than 25 years, joining the staff of Sea View Hospital Rehabilitation Center and Home. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 5, 2022: Maureen Flanagan, 9/11 nurse hero, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Maureen Flanagan, 67, of Greenwich, Conn., a registered nurse, died Nov. 30 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. A skilled and compassionate nurse, she worked at the Brooklyn Veterans Administration Hospital and Victory Memorial Hospital before joining the medical department at the headquarters of Merrill Lynch in Manhattan, a job that she loved. On Sept. 11, 2001, after learning that a plane had hit the World Trade Center, she grabbed her medical bag and hitched a ride down the West Side Highway toward the danger in order to help. She met up with her fellow Merrill Lynch nurse coworkers from Merrill’s One World Financial Center across the street from the Twin Towers. Together, they treated victims until the South Tower collapsed and they had to evacuate the area. It was for these efforts that she received The American Red Cross Nursing Hero Award in a ceremony held in Washington, D.C., in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islander was prime suspect in NYC subway, ferry bombings that injured 50+ in 1960 | From the vault

Editor’s Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 28, 1960 edition of the Staten Island Advance. In October and November of 1960, New York City experienced five bombings that injured more than 50 people and killed a young girl. Walter Long, 29, a Manhattan mental institution escapee, was identified as a prime suspect for the bombings. Living and working on Staten Island, Long admitted to stealing explosives from his job—a sewer project on Nicholas Avenue —but denied setting off the bombs. He was in the vicinity of all the bombings except one. More than 600 detectives were involved in what the police called the Holiday Bomber or the Sunday Bomber case. Long escaped custody after this arrest and was never found.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘We just felt like we needed to do something’ — Staten Islanders organize donations for migrants, others in need

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Carol Doodian-Russo and Deborah Gallonty first heard about the asylum seekers in need on Staten Island, they knew they wanted to help. “We just felt like we needed to do something,” said Doodian-Russo, a registered nurse for Northwell Health who also works with Staten Island-based organization On Your Mark. “We read a lot about the migrants and what was going on, how most of them came with just a backpack and no clothes, and nothing for winter.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Final full moon of 2022 will rise Wednesday. When will it shine brightest in the night sky?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The final full moon of 2022, the cold moon, will illuminate in the night sky on Wednesday. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, December’s cold moon will shine brightest at 11:09 p.m. on Wednesday. The Almanac suggested looking for the full moon just before sunset as it begins to peek above the horizon. If you’re not surrounded by trees or buildings, you’ll be able to see the moon as it travels up and across the night sky.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Let’s make St. George a commercial magnet (letter to the editor)

I am addressing this call for a public New Year’s resolution to Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, whose official backyard is the topic of this message. You may have noticed that “downtown St. George” is a ghost town. Empty storefronts on Hyatt Street and Bay Street once had been active local businesses. Remember Karl’s Klipper? Honor Wines? The Courthouse Café? The barber shop? If you’re wondering why these are empty, you haven’t been paying attention to real estate speculation around the various ferry zone boondoggles of the past several years. These places are empty because the building owners decided to cash in on a business boom that is still vapor.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Towering stone fireplace, heated pool, Prince’s Bay, $1.5M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to the listing on SILIve.com, this Chamber award-winning property with five bedrooms and five baths is priced at $1,499,000. The colonial-style home was built in 1984 and can be found at 85 Johanna Lane in the Prince’s Bay area. The property spans across 15,458 sq.ft., and boasts a built-in heated pool, a backyard deck, a two-car garage, and a piano room, according to siborrealtors.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

