Heart Ministry Center hosting winter coat giveaway for those in need Saturday

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
With colder weather. the Heart Ministry Center wants to get neighbors in need equipped with winter coats.

Saturday they'll give away coats, gloves and hats at their campus on Binney St.

That goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's first come first served.

No documentation will be required and cookies and hot chocolate will be offered.

