Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Frozen raspberries sold in Maryland recalled due to Hepatitis A concerns
Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries due to the product potentially being contaminated with Hepatitis A.
Penn study debunks myth about increased suicide during holidays
There has been a long-held but factually-unsupported belief that suicides occur more frequently during the holiday season. The University of Pennsylvania is working to let the public know the truth about the numbers, and why the myth is so dangerous.
