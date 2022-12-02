Read full article on original website
No. 13 Terps Head To Wisconsin For Tuesday Night Tilt
No. 13 Maryland (8-0) atRV Wisconsin (6-2) COLLEGE PARK, MD - A big week for Maryland basketball begins on Tuesday night as the No. 13 Terps head to Wisconsin for a Big Ten battle before stepping back into non-conference play to take on No. 7 Tennessee next Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Tuesday's opening tip against the Badgers is slated for 9 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN2. Fans can listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play) and Chris Knoche (analyst) calling the action.
No. 20 Terps Drop Big Ten Opener, 90-67, To Nebraska
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 20 Maryland fell in its Big Ten opener to Nebraska, 90-67, after an offensive explosion in the final 14 minutes from the Cornhuskers. Shyanne Sellers led Maryland with a career-high 21 points and a team-high eight boards. For the second consecutive game, Sellers was the Terps' leading scorer in the first quarter. Brinae Alexander was big for the Terps yet again, knocking down a trio of three-pointers for 14 total points. Diamond Miller notched 13 points, all in the second half, to round out the top scorers for the Terps. Miller picked up two early fouls and, subsequently, was held to just six first half minutes.
