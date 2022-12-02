COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 20 Maryland fell in its Big Ten opener to Nebraska, 90-67, after an offensive explosion in the final 14 minutes from the Cornhuskers. Shyanne Sellers led Maryland with a career-high 21 points and a team-high eight boards. For the second consecutive game, Sellers was the Terps' leading scorer in the first quarter. Brinae Alexander was big for the Terps yet again, knocking down a trio of three-pointers for 14 total points. Diamond Miller notched 13 points, all in the second half, to round out the top scorers for the Terps. Miller picked up two early fouls and, subsequently, was held to just six first half minutes.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO