In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
The owner of the Detroit Pistons is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
Kyle Kuzma: "Once A Laker, Always A Laker"
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma faces his former team the Los Angeles Lakers in their first match-up of the season
Isiah Thomas lays out his plan regarding the negative criticism he has received lately - "You had the last dance, now I will have the last word"
Isiah Thomas is planning to release his own documentary where he will tell his side of the story concerning the negative criticism he received after The Last Dance
BREAKING: Klay Thompson Makes NBA History In Pacers-Warriors Game
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 14th All-Time in three-pointers made.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Ex-Lions QB reportedly signing with San Francisco 49ers for third stint
ALLEN PARK -- Journeyman veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who opened 2019 as Matthew Stafford’s backup in Detroit, is reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers for his third stint. Johnson was signed via the Denver Broncos practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. And the timing certainly makes sense, with...
Kyle Kuzma’s 3-word message for LeBron James after Wizards fall to Lakers
Kyle Kuzma had another eye-popping performance for the Washington Wizards on Sunday night as they hosted his former team in the Capitol One Arena. Kuzma’s 26-point effort wasn’t enough, though, as his Wizards ended up on the receiver end of a 130-119 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Derrick Rose reportedly drawing interest from 1 contending team
After seeing his role diminished this season thanks in part to the arrival of Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose might be headed to Brunson’s old team. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in potentially bringing in Rose, the former MVP. Rose has seen his playing time dwindle to 13.6 minutes per game this year in New York.
Lakers News: "Big Shot Rob" Horry Talks Russell Westbrook's Masterful Passing
Russell Westbrook is letting the game come to hi
Draymond Green Explains Why LeBron James is Better Than Michael Jordan
Draymond Green listed LeBron James as the greatest player ever.
"I’m not hating on anyone, it’s just a different style" - Joe Dumars discusses the physicality and officiating in the current NBA
Former Detroit Pistons star Joe Dumars discusses the current state of the NBA and its future
Lakers News: LeBron James Surpasses Magic Johnson To Become No. 6 All-Time Regular Season Assists Leader
King James surpasses L.A. legend in assists
NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision
Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
MLive.com
Tigers close to finalizing 2023 staff as A.J. Hinch announces new additions
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers’ 2023 coaching staff is nearly set. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said veteran coach Gary Jones would shift from first base to third base in 2023. Alfredo Amezaga was previously announced as the new first base coach. Ramon Santiago was reassigned to other duties...
Reports: Guardians sign 1B Josh Bell to 2-year deal
The Cleveland Guardians and free agent first baseman Josh Bell agreed to a two-year contract worth $33 million, multiple reports
Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
The Brooklyn Nets have recalled two players from the G League ahead of Sunday's game with the Boston Celtics.
Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future
Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
Lions' Updated 2023 Draft Order after Rams' Latest Loss
Here is where the Lions currently will draft, after the Rams' loss.
Bettor makes insane wager against Detroit Lions, has day ruined
Never bet against the Detroit Lions! Ok, that is probably a phrase you have never heard before, but with the Lions playing as well as they have been, it’s something you may want to take to heart if you like to bet on sports. That is especially true if you like to bet a crap load of money on sports, as one bettor reportedly did prior to the Lions’ Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
