ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose reportedly drawing interest from 1 contending team

After seeing his role diminished this season thanks in part to the arrival of Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose might be headed to Brunson’s old team. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in potentially bringing in Rose, the former MVP. Rose has seen his playing time dwindle to 13.6 minutes per game this year in New York.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision

Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future

Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
BROOKLYN, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Bettor makes insane wager against Detroit Lions, has day ruined

Never bet against the Detroit Lions! Ok, that is probably a phrase you have never heard before, but with the Lions playing as well as they have been, it’s something you may want to take to heart if you like to bet on sports. That is especially true if you like to bet a crap load of money on sports, as one bettor reportedly did prior to the Lions’ Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy