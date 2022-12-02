ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Prep Wrestling Weekly Update – December 5th, 2022

(Weekly Column Throughout The Season) We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.
Coaches, Parents Seminar Scheduled in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) - Area coaches and parents are invited to participate in a motivational seminar Wednesday. The Make the Difference Seminars are designed to inspire coaches and parents to keep winning in perspective and to create a culture that makes participation fun and rewarding for their athletes. Denny Smith,...
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

