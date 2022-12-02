Read full article on original website
Prep Wrestling Weekly Update – December 5th, 2022
(Weekly Column Throughout The Season) We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.
WINTER SPORTS GUIDE: Houston girls basketball
Head coach: Dale Moga, 7th year coaching Assistant coach: Jacob Highum, 7th year coaching Assistant coach: Jason Carrier, 6th year coaching Assistant coach: Damon Carrier, 1st year coaching 2022-23 ROSTER ...
Coaches, Parents Seminar Scheduled in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) - Area coaches and parents are invited to participate in a motivational seminar Wednesday. The Make the Difference Seminars are designed to inspire coaches and parents to keep winning in perspective and to create a culture that makes participation fun and rewarding for their athletes. Denny Smith,...
