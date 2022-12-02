Read full article on original website
Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot late Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore. Shortly before 12 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting report. When the police arrived at the 3500 Block of West Caton Avenue, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was brought to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southwestern District Detectives at 410-396-2488, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The shooting remains under investigation. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
Teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg near Johns Hopkins Hospital on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers working in East Baltimore were alerted to the shooting around 4:25 p.m., police said.They found the injured teenager in the 700 block of North Caroline Street, according to authorities.He was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.The teenager is currently in stable condition, according to authorities.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District Detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Security guard charged in soccer coach's murder outside East Baltimore bar
Police have charged a security guard with shooting and killing a man inside an East Baltimore bar last month.
Alert Issued For Missing Museum Worker Who Has Not Been Seen Since Mid-November In Baltimore
Concerns are mounting for friends and family for Darian Boone, who has not been seen or heard from in several weeks. The B&O Railroad Museum has renewed the call to help locate Boone, 28, a former employee and "beloved student of our first Restore Baltimore cohort,” the agency wrote in a social media post seeking tips on his whereabouts.
Shots fired at officers by worker at Rockville business who thought they were suspects: officials
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested a worker at a Montgomery County business who they say fired shots at police early Tuesday morning after he mistook officers as suspects connected to a suspicious vehicle that had previously been reported. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of...
'They didn't check': Family of man found dead 10 hours after Baltimore warehouse fire wants answers
BALTIMORE - The family of a man whose body was found 10 hours after a warehouse fire in Southwest Baltimore is asking for answers.The body of 46-year-old James Craig Jr. was found on the stairs in the 2500 block of West Lexington around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, police said.Arson Investigators are also investigating the fire.The building caught fire around 1 a.m. on Sunday, but Craig's brother found the body hours later when he went to visit the shop because Craig wasn't answering his phone.The brother, who didn't want to be identified, told WJZ he didn't search long Sunday morning before...
Woman, 19, shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot multiple times, killed Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police say.At approximately 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue for reports of a shooting; there officers found a 19-year-old female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital, she was pronounced deceased a short time later, according to a release.Homicide Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
MSP release vehicle photos as search for hit and run suspect continues
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday morning in Prince George’s County. Investigators with the Maryland State Police Crash Team are looking for a black 2009...
Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis
Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOTOS: Police investigating 5 gun store robberies in Anne Arundel, Montgomery Counties
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have released several new images in an investigation into a series of gun store burglaries spanning two Maryland Counties. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Anne Arundel County Police, and Montgomery County Police are trying to find the people involved in five recent robberies and attempted robberies.
Vehicles vandalized, property stolen from cars in northeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — About a dozen people woke up Sunday morning to find their vehicles damaged and property stolen from them, according to Baltimore City Police. The police department said it happened on the morning of December 4, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Police say...
