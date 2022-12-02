ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WBUR

Inside Massachusetts' likely first 3 sportsbooks

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Let’s all have a Bones Day today in memory of Noodle the pug. Think your holiday season is busy? Talk to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Checking in on migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard in September

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Dec. 5. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We hear from Rachel Self, an immigration attorney representing five of the nearly 50 migrants who landed in Martha's Vineyard from Texas in September. She updates us on how the group is doing, and what they're hopeful for right now.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

How children are taught to read faces a reckoning

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here. Kids in the U.S. are struggling to read. And have been for years. "We weren't teaching kids what they we needed to know. We were teaching them the habits of struggling readers, no wonder we have so many struggling readers," Emily Hanford says.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

