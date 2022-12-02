Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Best Cryptos to Buy at Low Prices in December 2022
Crypto investors have been looking out for the best crypto to buy in December 2022. With prices low right now, it’s a prime investment opportunity for any long-term believer in the cryptocurrency movement. So, to cut through the noise, this article will cover 5 of the most promising crypto projects that you can buy in December 2022.
coinjournal.net
DigiByte price prediction for December 2022
Digibyte price has been in a bullish trend in the past few weeks. This recovery coincided with the rebound of other cryptocurrencies. Digibyte price has been in a slow recovery pace in the past few weeks as investors buy the coin’s dip. The DGB coin was trading at $0.0077 on Monday, which was about 26% above the lowest level this year. According to CoinMarketCap, it has a market cap of over $122 million, making it the 164th biggest coin in the world.
coinjournal.net
Is it safe to buy Kadena as the rebound accelerates?
Kadena is a blazingly fast Ethereum rival that handles over 450k transactions per second. Its price has rebounded in the past few weeks as cryptocurrencies rebound. Kadena price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days as investors bought the coin’s dip. The coin surged to a high of $1.2472, the highest level since November 15. It has jumped by more than 200% from the lowest level this year. So, is it safe to buy Kadena?
coinjournal.net
Uniswap price prediction as a bearish divergence forms
Uniswap price has been in a recovery mode in the past few weeks. Analysts expect that decentralized exchanges will thrive in the long term. It has formed a bearish divergence pattern. Uniswap price has made a slow recovery in the past few weeks as demand for its ecosystem rose. UNI...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
coinjournal.net
XRP faces a potential collapse back to $0.30. Here is the price action
The cryptocurrency is facing pressure at the $0.40 resistance. Watch for the daily candlestick close for confirmation of a bearish move. Ripple (XRP/USD) looked poised for a breakout at $0.40. The cryptocurrency has been trading on a short-term ascending channel, giving hopes that a breakout was on the horizon. Investors have remained hopeful as Ripple’s case with the SEC enters the final stages. With little cryptocurrency news coming up to reassure XRP buyers, the token is developing weaknesses.
Turning Crypto Losses Into Gains
David Kemmerer, co-founder & CEO of CoinLedger, joined Cheddar News to explain how crypto losses can be turned into tax savings.
coinjournal.net
Why is Axie Infinity (AXS) price rising today?
Axie Infinity (AXS) is leading the metaverse and NFT tokens amid a wider crypto market recovery. At press time, AXS was trading at $8.71 up 21.37% in the past 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, AXS is the biggest gainer today. The global crypto market cap has increased by 0.43% today...
coinjournal.net
Avalanche becomes bullish. Here is the reason and next target
Avalanche rose by 4% on Monday. Avalanche onboarded Alibaba Cloud and will use the latter’s suite of products. The cryptocurrency remains largely bearish. Avalanche price (AVAX/USD) gained more than 4% on Monday amid positive cryptocurrency news. A bear momentum has subdued the token of the Avalanche protocol for quite a while. Monday’s rally could offer hopes that AVAX will overcome a projected drop to below $10. The cryptocurrency traded at $14.07 as of press time.
coinjournal.net
This analyst relies on on-chain metrics to support a Bitcoin rally. Is BTC a buy now?
Bitcoin rose to $17,000 on Monday. InvestAnswers thinks BTC is about to become bullish based on realised value. The token faces resistance at $19,000 and 50-day MA. Bitcoin price (BTC/USD) was up marginally on Monday as most cryptocurrencies made slight recoveries. BTC was back to $17,000 even as data by crypto derivatives exchange Deribit showed that sentiment had shifted in favour of the cryptocurrency. But as this happens, a popular crypto analyst is projecting a rally.
coinjournal.net
Shiba Inu surges 6% amid positive developments, metaverse prospects. What next?
Shiba Inu token rose 6% on Monday amid listings on exchanges. The Shiba Inu team is expected to speak on the Metaverse project on December 5. The cryptocurrency faces rejection at the 50-day moving average. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) rose more than 6% on Monday before sliding slightly. That comes even...
coinjournal.net
Dogelon Mars. What’s up with the meme coin now attracting a huge following?
Dogelon Mars token rose by double digits on Monday. Fantasy sports platform Rage Fan announced a partnership with Dogelon. ELON could sustain gains if buyers defend crucial support at $0.0000003. Elon Musk-inspired Dogelon Mars (ELON/USD) is making shockwaves. The cryptocurrency gained by double digits on Monday, with investors showing great...
coinjournal.net
The Sandbox adds a weekly 14%. Is the cryptocurrency now bullish?
The Sandbox token gained an intraday 7% and 14% in a week. The cryptocurrency has been hit hard by a slowdown in metaverse activity. The Sandbox price (SAND) rose by more than 7% on Monday, extending the weekly gains to nearly 14%. The recovery came amid a prolonged bear market and limited activity in the metaverse. But how far can the Sandbox token sustain the recovery?
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos On Advertising Rollout, Password Sharing, And Why The Company Is Punting On Sports Rights: “We’re Not Anti-Sports, We’re Just Pro-Profit”
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos affirmed recent comments from the company that they are not — despite strong indications from insiders as recently as last month — intending to bid on sports rights. “We’ve not seen a profit path” from “renting big-league sports,” the exec shrugged during a keynote session at the UBS Global Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. “We’re not saying there never will be,” he added,” but “dramatically expensive” rights have made sports effectively a “loss leader.” The company’s leap into ad-supported streaming last month is seen by many observers as a prelude to a serious sports effort, especially given the...
coinjournal.net
CRO rallies by 10% today as Crypto.com announces a partnership with Coca-Cola
CRO is one of the best performers amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. Crypto.com’s native token is up by 10% today following the exchange’s partnership with Coca-Cola. CRO could rally higher soon as the broader crypto market is performing well. Crypto.com announces a strategic partnership...
coinjournal.net
Testimony from the new FTX CEO John J Ray III is false, says Sam Bankman-Fried
SBF claims that some of the testimony made by John J Ray III were false. The former FTX CEO said the new team in charge didn’t communicate with him about the cryptocurrency exchange. SBF maintains that FTX is not a Ponzi Scheme. John J Ray III’s testimony was false...
coinjournal.net
The Fabricant Launches Wholeland: The Ultimate Web3 Fashion Experience
Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5th December, 2022, Chainwire. Pioneering startup The Fabricant has gone live with its boundary-pushing digital fashion storytelling project Wholeland, with a trailer that sets the scene for a provocative world that splices digital couture, mythology and the rave scene. The ambitious move is designed to raise the bar...
Comments / 0