vincennespbs.org
Washington adds Housing
Forty five more homes being built in Daviess County. The Daviess County Economic Development Corporation says that a $12 million housing project has 1 homes built already and sales are underway in Washington. Buffalo Trace is a 25 single family home development through RJ Community Builders LLC, which is owned...
vincennespbs.org
Greeks’ Candy Shop needs help with revitalization efforts
A historic Gibson County destination is getting a little help with its revitalization efforts. Indiana Landmarks is now helping to guide the Downtown Princeton Association when it comes to the revitalization of Greek’s Candy Shop. Renovations are currently underway right now on the old building. Officials say support beams,...
vincennespbs.org
Gray Farms President’s Scolarship accepting applications
Students in Knox and surrounding counties have a new scholarship opportunity. The Community Foundation Alliance announced that the Gray Farms President’s Scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, will be awarded to two graduating High School Seniors who attend high school in one of 20 counties across Southwest Indiana, Southeast Illinois, and Northern Kentucky.
vincennespbs.org
Christmas Time is Here
The Christmas season is officially underway in the area. Over the weekend Washington, Petersburg and Loogootee were among the many cities holding their annual Christmas Parades. In Vincennes, Christmas in the Park at Gregg Park was another big success for the third year as many volunteer braved the cold to...
vincennespbs.org
Daviess Community Hospital unveils MIH vehicle
Daviess Community Hospital has a new tool at its disposal. The hospital announced its new Mobile Integrated Health vehicle is ready to go. The MIH vehicle will have a specially trained community paramedic that can go into the community to increase access to basic healthcare services. Around 930,000 dollars from...
vincennespbs.org
2023 resurfacing project bids accepted; Benji Boyd praised
Knox County Highway Superintendent Benji Boyd received high praise at a meeting Tuesday. The Knox County Commissioners heard Boyd read the bids received for materials for 2023’s resurfacing project. Boyd read line items from each bidder, E & B Paving, and Milestone. E & B was eventually awarded the...
WTHI
Unique Boutique officially open for business
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is home to a new boutique, and it is quite unique!. The Unique Boutique is officially open for business! The grand opening was Saturday. It is the combination of three separate business owners and their products! The boutique provides a space for other vendors too!
vincennespbs.org
VU President asks Graduates to be Graceful
Tolerance was the message to VU graduates from the University’s President. This past weekend, over 600 degrees and certificates were awarded at Vincennes University’s mid-year commencement ceremony. In his greeting to the students, President, Dr. Chuck Johnson said in today’s environment of social media we are quick to...
vincennespbs.org
Celebrate the holidays at the Knox County Public Library
Christmas Open House is this Saturday at the Knox County Public Library. A highlight will be the Gingerbread Contest. Participants got their materials and made the houses at home and they will be on display in the library at the open house this Saturday. Judges will make decisions on winners in various categories. People can bring canned food items for local food pantries as a vote for the People’s Choice award.
WTHI
Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – December 5, 2022
Child Restraint System Violation: Fernando Hernandez, $25. Driving While Suspended: Faith A. Barnes, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jeffrey Tacina; Patrick J. Payne, $141; Kyla A. Steltenpohl, dismissed. Seatbelt Violation: Haley A. Sorrells; Casey J. Tucker; Grant R. Blue; Ethan D. Hassfurther, $25. Speeding: Esmeralda E. Dubon; Hunter R. Matheis;...
vincennespbs.org
You Can Help CASA Kids this season
A local car dealership is partnering with the Knox County CASA program to make Christmas brighter for kids. Uebelhor in Vincennes have launched a “Make It Merry” campaign that aims to support local children that have been abused and neglected. Now through Dec. 15th stop by the dealership...
14news.com
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
New Arcade and Outdoor Ice Rink in Boonville Opening This Week
The highly anticipated arcade and outdoor ice rink in Boonville, Indiana will be open to the public very soon. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
vincennespbs.org
Lindauer to Chair Natural Resources Committee
Indiana lawmakers have gotten their committee assignments for the upcoming session. State Representative in District 63, Shane Lindauer of Jasper has been appointed as Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee. He will serve in the position for the next two years. Lindaur says Indiana’s natural resources are incredibly important...
EPD orders businesses to remove controlled substance from shelves
(WEHT) - Members of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force canvassed the county on Thursday to inform business owners that the sale of Tianeptine is illegal in Indiana and that they must remove products from their shelves immediately.
WTHI
Knox County Fire Department holding Christmas Light Contest
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only the beginning of December, but the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bicknell is full of Christmas cheer. For the second year in a row, the fire department is holding a Christmas Lights Contest. "Last year, we decided to do this to bring the...
vincennespbs.org
OTP presents a Christmas double-feature
More Christmastime fun continues this coming weekend in Vincennes. The Old Town Players Community Theater brings the Charles Dickens timeless story of “A Christmas Carol” to the stage this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It’s the first part of a double feature. The 2nd show is titled “The Grouch”....
Rascher announces campaign for Evansville mayor
(WEHT) - Natalie Rascher announced on Friday that she intends to seek the Republican nomination for the office of mayor in Evansville during the 2023 election.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
