Lanes reopen on I-75 SB after crash
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was causing delays on I-75 southbound on Friday morning.
According to OHGO , the left lane on I-75 southbound was closed at Austin Boulevard due to a crash.One hospitalized after Harrison Twp. 2-vehicle crash
OHGO is reporting that all lanes have reopened and ODOT cameras are showing the crash has cleared and traffic is moving again.
