Ohio State

Lanes reopen on I-75 SB after crash

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ov3Da_0jV4dcml00

Close

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was causing delays on I-75 southbound on Friday morning.

According to OHGO , the left lane on I-75 southbound was closed at Austin Boulevard due to a crash.

One hospitalized after Harrison Twp. 2-vehicle crash

OHGO is reporting that all lanes have reopened and ODOT cameras are showing the crash has cleared and traffic is moving again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7D4w_0jV4dcml00
(Photo/ODOT)
WDTN

WDTN

