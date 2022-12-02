Lanes reopen on I-75 SB after crash

Thanks for signing up!

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was causing delays on I-75 southbound on Friday morning.

According to OHGO , the left lane on I-75 southbound was closed at Austin Boulevard due to a crash.

OHGO is reporting that all lanes have reopened and ODOT cameras are showing the crash has cleared and traffic is moving again.

(Photo/ODOT)

