Weidner Apartment Homes Expands in Tulsa Rental Market with Acquisition of 341-Unit 71 at Tulsa Hills Apartment Community

Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
KTUL
Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
KOKI FOX 23
City leaders and Saint Francis executives break ground on hospital expansion in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee city leaders joined Saint Francis executives as they broke ground on a $150 million expansion at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee. The new patient bed tower will give the hospital an additional 126 patient rooms, and new critical care units. The rooms will be nearly...
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow Farmers Market open Tuesdays starting Dec. 6
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Rose District Tuesday Market pilot program is launching in response to multiple requests from customers and vendors, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The market will be open every Tuesday through the month of February. In April, the Rose District Farmers Market will reopen on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Tuesdays 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Memorial service held for tow trucker operator killed while loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The tow trucking community came together on Saturday to pay tribute to one of their own who was killed while trying to help a driver at the side of the road. John Mills was a tow truck driver for Red Beard’s Towing in Muskogee. He was...
news9.com
Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa
If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
news9.com
Greenwood Rising Selects New Executive Director
Greenwood Rising has selected a new executive director after a six-month national search. Doctor Raymond Doswell is a historian who recently worked for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. "I know how important this story is, this overall story of Greenwood, the entrepreneurship of the Black community and...
Tow Truck drivers gather in Muskogee to honor life of John Mills and push for change
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An urgent plea from the owners of Oklahoma tow truck companies just six days after Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says John Mills was killed after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist by trying to load their car onto his wrecker parked on the shoulder of US-69 just south of Wagoner Saturday night.
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita
VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
KOKI FOX 23
Man dies in stabbing at Tulsa apartment complex, arrest made
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday. Tulsa police responded to Pioneer Plaza at 901 N. Elgin and found the victim Raul Salgado dead in the third-floor stairwell area from a stab wound, police said in a press release.
moreclaremore.com
City of Claremore Unveils New Fitness Court
The City of Claremore has been the recipient of a grant that allowed the building of a new Fitness Court at Claremore Lake; it’s one of only two in the state so far! The court includes seven stations with plenty of opportunities for exercise fun! It’s located near the splash pad, so go check it out! Be sure to download the Fitness Court app for the scoop.
Checotah Man Offering Reward After 1971 Camaro Stolen, Abandoned In Missouri
The owner of a 1971 Camaro is offering a cash reward for information about the person who stole his classic car and drove it all the way to another state. Police said the car was found along a highway Friday afternoon in Missouri. Cameras outside Hosstyle Motorsports off Highway 69...
3kingsboxing.com
Jeremiah Milton: “I Am One Fight Away From A Big Chance!”
Jeremiah Milton Hopes A Win Over Dajuan Calloway Brings Big Opportunities. One of the most exciting heavyweight prospects in America, undefeated power puncher Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (7-0, 6 KOs), of Tulsa will make his BLK Prime PPV debut on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) international showdown. Milton will battle Dajuan Calloway (5-1, 5 KOs), of Warrensville Heights, OH, in a scheduled 6-round bout, live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha on December 10. The telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
Macy's gives back to Tulsa Big Brothers Big Sisters
Macy's gives back to Tulsa Big Brothers Big Sisters with shopping trip and gift cards. 15 littles and their bigs got a chance to do some shopping.
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Pawhuska Looking Help in Water Department.
According to the City of Pawhuska Facebook page, the City of Pawhuska is taking applications for the Water Department. The position is for Line Crew who go out and fix/repair the water lines in town. If you are interested, please go to 118 W Main-City Hall, and pick up an...
KOKI FOX 23
Christkindlmarkt opens Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The German-American Society of Tulsa is hosting a Christmas market this weekend. Guests can shop and eat as they enjoy the warm Christmas atmosphere inside the GAST Event Center in midtown Tulsa. There will be over 24 local artisans and vendors spread throughout the event centers’...
TPD: Man found stabbed to death, suspect arrested
Witnesses told police that the victim was overheard arguing with someone nearby earlier in the evening.
pryorinfopub.com
Salina Wildcat Walkabout
SALINA, Oklahoma – Wildcats were on the prowl for safer routes to schools in Salina. More than 750 Salina students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels participated on October 26th in a Wednesday Wildcat Walkabout to promote physical activity and the safety surrounding walking and biking to school.
Tulsa Animal Shelter Running 'Home For The Paw-lidays' Event
Tulsa Animal Welfare hopes you'll bring home a new pet for the holidays and is waiving all adoption fees. The city said the shelter is dangerously over capacity. That's why it's running its "Home for the Paw-lidays" event, where all adoptions are free until the end of the year. If...
Comments / 0