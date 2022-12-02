ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Weidner Apartment Homes Expands in Tulsa Rental Market with Acquisition of 341-Unit 71 at Tulsa Hills Apartment Community

multifamilybiz.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa

A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
KTUL

Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
KRMG

Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow Farmers Market open Tuesdays starting Dec. 6

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Rose District Tuesday Market pilot program is launching in response to multiple requests from customers and vendors, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The market will be open every Tuesday through the month of February. In April, the Rose District Farmers Market will reopen on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Tuesdays 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
news9.com

Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa

If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
news9.com

Greenwood Rising Selects New Executive Director

Greenwood Rising has selected a new executive director after a six-month national search. Doctor Raymond Doswell is a historian who recently worked for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. "I know how important this story is, this overall story of Greenwood, the entrepreneurship of the Black community and...
KRMG

Tow Truck drivers gather in Muskogee to honor life of John Mills and push for change

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An urgent plea from the owners of Oklahoma tow truck companies just six days after Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says John Mills was killed after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist by trying to load their car onto his wrecker parked on the shoulder of US-69 just south of Wagoner Saturday night.
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita

VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
KOKI FOX 23

Man dies in stabbing at Tulsa apartment complex, arrest made

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday. Tulsa police responded to Pioneer Plaza at 901 N. Elgin and found the victim Raul Salgado dead in the third-floor stairwell area from a stab wound, police said in a press release.
moreclaremore.com

City of Claremore Unveils New Fitness Court

The City of Claremore has been the recipient of a grant that allowed the building of a new Fitness Court at Claremore Lake; it’s one of only two in the state so far! The court includes seven stations with plenty of opportunities for exercise fun! It’s located near the splash pad, so go check it out! Be sure to download the Fitness Court app for the scoop.
3kingsboxing.com

Jeremiah Milton: “I Am One Fight Away From A Big Chance!”

Jeremiah Milton Hopes A Win Over Dajuan Calloway Brings Big Opportunities. One of the most exciting heavyweight prospects in America, undefeated power puncher Jeremiah “Dreamland” Milton (7-0, 6 KOs), of Tulsa will make his BLK Prime PPV debut on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) international showdown. Milton will battle Dajuan Calloway (5-1, 5 KOs), of Warrensville Heights, OH, in a scheduled 6-round bout, live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha on December 10. The telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Pawhuska Looking Help in Water Department.

According to the City of Pawhuska Facebook page, the City of Pawhuska is taking applications for the Water Department. The position is for Line Crew who go out and fix/repair the water lines in town. If you are interested, please go to 118 W Main-City Hall, and pick up an...
KOKI FOX 23

Christkindlmarkt opens Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The German-American Society of Tulsa is hosting a Christmas market this weekend. Guests can shop and eat as they enjoy the warm Christmas atmosphere inside the GAST Event Center in midtown Tulsa. There will be over 24 local artisans and vendors spread throughout the event centers’...
pryorinfopub.com

Salina Wildcat Walkabout

SALINA, Oklahoma – Wildcats were on the prowl for safer routes to schools in Salina. More than 750 Salina students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels participated on October 26th in a Wednesday Wildcat Walkabout to promote physical activity and the safety surrounding walking and biking to school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy