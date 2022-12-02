ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

swimswam.com

Katie Ledecky on Mentally Descending, Negative-Splitting 1500 at US Open

Katie Ledecky had an undefeated outing in Greensboro, capping it off in the 1500, in which she tried to descend by 500 and successfully negative split. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters...
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

2022 U.S. Open Championships: Swims You Might Have Missed on Day 4

Florida's Jake Mitchell posted lifetime bests in the 200 back and 100 free to close out the final session of the 2022 U.S. Open. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters)
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

Costa, Gallant, and De Deus Scratch ‘A’ Finals On Last Night Of U.S. Open

Costa (pictured) was the top seed in the 1500 free, and had previously won the 400 and 800 free earlier on at the 2022 U.S. Open. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS. November 30-December 3, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters...
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

Duke Women, Queens (NC) Men Earn Resounding Victories In Split Dual

The Duke women kept their undefeated run intact this year, while the Queens men rattled off their fourth victory in a row in Saturday's split. Current photo via Duke Athletics. Freshman Kaelyn Gridley continued her successful week in the pool, winning the 100-yard breaststroke in Charlotte. Her victory comes just one day since qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Trials.
DURHAM, NC

