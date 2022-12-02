Read full article on original website
WTHI
Knox County Fire Department holding Christmas Light Contest
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only the beginning of December, but the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bicknell is full of Christmas cheer. For the second year in a row, the fire department is holding a Christmas Lights Contest. "Last year, we decided to do this to bring the...
vincennespbs.org
Celebrate the holidays at the Knox County Public Library
Christmas Open House is this Saturday at the Knox County Public Library. A highlight will be the Gingerbread Contest. Participants got their materials and made the houses at home and they will be on display in the library at the open house this Saturday. Judges will make decisions on winners in various categories. People can bring canned food items for local food pantries as a vote for the People’s Choice award.
vincennespbs.org
Christmas Time is Here
The Christmas season is officially underway in the area. Over the weekend Washington, Petersburg and Loogootee were among the many cities holding their annual Christmas Parades. In Vincennes, Christmas in the Park at Gregg Park was another big success for the third year as many volunteer braved the cold to...
vincennespbs.org
You Can Help CASA Kids this season
A local car dealership is partnering with the Knox County CASA program to make Christmas brighter for kids. Uebelhor in Vincennes have launched a “Make It Merry” campaign that aims to support local children that have been abused and neglected. Now through Dec. 15th stop by the dealership...
Valuable gold coin donated in Red Kettle in Evansville
(WEHT) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is under way this year, but one significant donation has turned a red kettle into a pot of gold.
wibqam.com
‘Santa Train’ brings hundreds to Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The “Santa Train” made its return to Sullivan on Sunday, bringing hundreds of community members out to celebrate the occasion. The train not only brought Santa and Mrs. Claus, but a hoist of other characters for families to interact and take pictures with. The...
14news.com
Credit union planning new office building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Liberty Federal Credit Union has plans for a new office building. The site review agenda shows it will be on Theater Drive in Evansville, right next to some other Liberty Federal Credit Union buildings. The agenda didn’t show a timeline.
WTHI
District 6 Christmas Market honors fallen North Central student
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday festivities are in full swing throughout the Wabash Valley!. In Vigo County, the District 6 Market hosted its second annual Christmas event. It was a time for shopping and supporting local business owners. But besides all of the shopping, there is a bigger...
vincennespbs.org
OTP presents a Christmas double-feature
More Christmastime fun continues this coming weekend in Vincennes. The Old Town Players Community Theater brings the Charles Dickens timeless story of “A Christmas Carol” to the stage this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It’s the first part of a double feature. The 2nd show is titled “The Grouch”....
14news.com
Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
WTHI
Otter Creek Fire Department responds to fires in Sandcut
SANDCUT, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, the Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structures on fire in Sandcut just north of Terre Haute. They say two garages were involved on arrival while a nearby residence was also lightly involved from the fire extending across dry grass and leaves.
wamwamfm.com
Sara Lane Eads
Sara Lane Eads 42 of Vincennes passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Sara was born on March 30, 1980 to Kathy Hickman Doll and Frank Allen Doll. She enjoyed; fishing, babysitting, and spending time with her family, especially her first grandchild, and Jesus. Those left to mourn the loss...
"Please be patient with us" - Work continues on 13th street bridge in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge that's out on 13th street in Terre Haute is seeing some delays in repairs. Work on the bridge has been going on since the Spring. Vigo County officials are hoping it can be open for traffic again just in time for Christmas. Cars...
New Arcade and Outdoor Ice Rink in Boonville Opening This Week
The highly anticipated arcade and outdoor ice rink in Boonville, Indiana will be open to the public very soon. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
vincennespbs.org
Greeks’ Candy Shop needs help with revitalization efforts
A historic Gibson County destination is getting a little help with its revitalization efforts. Indiana Landmarks is now helping to guide the Downtown Princeton Association when it comes to the revitalization of Greek’s Candy Shop. Renovations are currently underway right now on the old building. Officials say support beams,...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
vincennespbs.org
Vehicle damages Kimball property in Jasper
Thousands of dollars in damage was reported to property of a Jasper Manufacturer. Jasper City Police report that 20-year-old Levi Arnold of Jasper was driving north on Cherry Street in Jasper at just before 7-am Saturday morning. He told police he accelerated too quick and couldn’t stay in his lane...
MyWabashValley.com
12 Days of Christmas: Sweeper World gift ideas
Sweeper World in Terre Haute is much more than vacuums, they also have some great gift ideas to make your home smell wonderful this holiday season. Sweeper World is located at 2401 S. 3rd Street – corner of 3rd and Voorhees. Hours: Mon – Fri 9:00 am – 6:00...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – December 5, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Scott A. Bradfield; Tyler J. Cecil; Brayden J. Peacock; Justin E. Underhill; Sabiti Patrice; Andrew D. Thompson; Katelyn N. Payne; Blake A. Sinclair; Raul Alfredo Ibarra; Corpus Perez, III; Lance R;. Lackore; Laura H. OBryan; Jose M. Mosqueda Lopez; Bryan D. Dunning; Diana L. Smith; Samuel C. Lester; Ryan C. Hardesty.
