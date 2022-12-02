Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Related
It’s Christmastime, Here Are the 10 Best Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Here are the top 10 you chose, especially at Christmastime. These are the places where you will take family and friends visiting this holiday season. Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the...
A Wildly Popular Korean BBQ Chain Is Opening Soon In Hazlet, NJ
Get ready to chow down because there's a new Korean BBQ opening up in Hazlet that looks delicious!. I'll be honest, I've never had Korean BBQ before, but I've heard nothing but good things. A while back, some of the best wings in New Jersey were voted on, and surprise...
Nearly 200 dogs, cats removed from horrid conditions in New Jersey home
JACKSON TOWNSHIP N.J. (PIX11) – Nearly 200 cats and dogs living in horrible conditions in a home in Brick Township are now in a safer place. “It’s certainly an extremely large number,” said Brian Lippai, public information coordinator for the Ocean County Health Department. “When I first heard it, I was completely surprised.” Brick Township […]
Toms River Residents Rescued From Burning House
TOMS RIVER – Residents – and their pets – were rescued from a three-alarm fire on Friday morning. The East Dover Fire Company said that the 911 calls started coming in at around 5:10 a.m. Callers said that there were people inside the home in the Georgetown section of town. They were rescued before the fire companies arrived. They were brought to local hospitals for evaluation. Two cats were also rescued and reunited with their owners.
Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event
Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
Ocean County Resident Celebrates 106th Birthday
LAKEWOOD – Join in wishing Harrogate Resident Jeannette Mazur a Happy 106th birthday!. Born on November 23 in Newark and spending most of her life in Union County, Jeannette also lived six years in Iowa and six years in Illinois to be closer to her grandchildren. After high school...
A Fantastic Night in Toms River to Light the Township Christmas Tree
It was a fantastic night in Downtown Toms River, for the annual lighting of the Toms River Township Christmas tree. It was a big crowd downtown and the chilly weather made it perfect for Santa's arrival. The event was hosted by the Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District and Toms River. Toms River Mayor Mo Hill was on hand along with Bob Shea and other members of the Township council to welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus and light the big courtyard Christmas tree.
Tour The Historic Sites Of Brick Township
BRICK – Step back in time and learn about some of the earliest historic sites in Brick. The Brick Township Historic Preservation Commission recently held their annual “Tour of Historic Sites in Brick.” Township Historian Gene Donatiello, who was joined by commissioners John Brunas, Wendy Lubrecht and Christine Schiess, presented information at each location during the tour.
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in New Jersey
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of New Jersey but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by heading to your local tree farm with family and selecting your Christmas tree.
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home
BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement
Editor’s note: This story was originally date-lined Howell, NJ incorrectly. It has since been corrected to Howell, MI. HOWELL TOWNSHIP, MI – A 59-year-old woman who was the focus of a township-wide search over the past five days has been found. Police said Kelly Dorsey, 59, went missing on September 4th. A community-wide search was conducted over the next five days. On September 9th, she was found dead in a friend’s basement laundry room. She was found at around 8:30 am by the friend, whose name was not released. Police said Dorsey entered the man’s home and went to the The post Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Absolute Most New Jersey Thing You’ll See At A Rest Stop
I had to drive to the Newark Airport over the weekend, and that was an adventure in and of itself. Between my GPS sending me down multiple wrong roads and then sitting in thirty minutes of traffic trying to get to the terminal my wife was flying out of it was an experience.
shorebeat.com
Brick Approves Popeyes Restaurant, With A (Traffic) Catch
Popeyes advertises its food as “Louisiana Fast,” but it will have to slow down for a moment before opening a location in Brick Township. The township’s zoning board, in a 4-3 decision, approved an application that would bring the fast food chain to Laurelton Plaza, which currently houses a Wawa convenience store and gas station near the corner of Jack Martin Boulevard and Route 88. The applicant pursuing the Popeyes approval was developer Jack Morris, by way of his holding company JSM at Martin Boulevard LLC.
Almost 200 animals rescued from puppy mill in Ocean County
BRICK, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people in Ocean County were arrested for animal cruelty and child endangerment Friday night, police say. Officers responded to a house in Ocean County following an anonymous complaint about a possible puppy mill. When officers arrived they rescued nearly 200 animals, but for at least two dogs help was too late.Police in Brick, New Jersey were at a home on Arrowhead Park Drive on Friday at 7:30 p.m. where they were met by the residents, 49-year-old Aimee Lonczak and 58-year-old Michele Nycz. During the initial interview, officers could smell a strong animal odor coming from the house....
Robbinsville, NJ Postpones Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting
You're going to have to wait a little longer to see the lighting of the Robbinsville Christmas Tree and Menorah this year, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's was supposed to be tomorrow evening (Tuesday, December 6th) but has been postponed. The town has pushed the festivities back a week due...
Remains of NJ teen missing for 50 years have finally been ID’d
Authorities have announced the identification of the remains belonging to a 16-year-old girl from North Jersey who vanished a day after Easter 50 years ago. Still unresolved in the cold case, however, is the cause of death. Following the April 1972 disappearance of Nancy Carol Fitzgerald, of Bloomfield, skeletal remains...
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
New Jersey remains identified as those of girl missing since 1972
FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — Skeletal remains found along a waterside New Jersey bike trail in 1988 have now been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl missing since 1972, authorities said Monday — though the mystery of how she died persists. Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down with her family for Easter dinner in their Mohr […]
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0