On Second Thought: Kanye West No Longer Acquiring Conservative Social Network ‘Parler’

By BAW Staff
 4 days ago
Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Another company is severing ties with Kanye West . This time it’s the parent company of the social media platform he was looking to purchase.

Parlement Technologies , the parent company of the social media platform Parler announced that Ye would no longer be acquiring the network. The company released a statement on its Twitter account, saying “I n response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November .”

In October, Parlement Technologies announced that Ye would be purchasing Parler , the home to many right-wing conservatives for an undisclosed amount. Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer is the husband of Black Conservative talker and Kanye apologist Candace Owens . At the time of the announcement, Farmer said “ T his deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals .”

However, Kanye’s erratic behavior, including the rapper/producer expressing his love for Adolf Hitler, Nazi’s and antisemitic comments have led companies like Adidas, Balenciaga, and GAP to cut ties.

