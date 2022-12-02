Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Elden Ring’s first significant post-launch content is a PvP Colosseum
Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware have confirmed that multiple PvP Colosseums will be added to Elden Ring as part of an update on December 7. Although Elden Ring is the best-selling and most critically acclaimed game of 2022, its post-launch patches have primarily been focused on balance tweaks and bug fixes. Update 1.08, which drops on December 7, changes that by adding a new way for players to duel each other. Colosseums will now appear in Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid, where players can face off against each other. There will be three match types: 1v1 duels, 3v3 team fights, and free-for-alls where only one player can come out on top.
Digital Trends
The 10 best video games of 2022
This year’s game of the year conversation was over before it could even begin. That’s not because 2022 wasn’t an exceptional year filled with left-field surprises. It’s simply that players were already anticipating what the year’s two biggest games would be: God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring. Though those two games were indeed two of 2022’s most dominant AAA titles, the “foregone conclusion” attitude ultimately did this year a disservice.
Digital Trends
Why this year’s Game Awards has Geoff Keighley living in fear
When The Game Awards was first established in 2014, it almost felt like an act of counter-culture. Despite the fact that games were starting to mature and push narrative boundaries at the time, the medium still struggled to be taken seriously at a mainstream level. The idea of games getting a glitzy awards show almost felt like an act of rebellion — something that was cemented by Joseph Fares’ iconic Oscars diss at the show’s 2017 ceremony.
Digital Trends
Fortnite: Oathbound Chests locations
One of the core pillars to winning a round of Fortnite is knowing where all the best loot is. To keep things interesting, Epic continues to change up what loot is in the game, where it spawns, and even how the map is designed. For Fortnite Chapter 4, not only is the map completely revamped but a new type of chest called Oathbound Chests have been introduced. These new chests can give you some of the best loot currently in the game, but only if you know where to find them.
Digital Trends
PS5 Restock: Console is in stock at Best Buy now
Best Buy has the PlayStation 5 in stock right now. This latest PS5 restock comes following Walmart’s three restocks over Thanksgiving. The retailer has both the standard disc version of the console and the coveted God of War Ragnarok Bundle available. Pricing is set at $500 and $550, respectively. Both units will arrive in time for the holidays if ordered today.
Digital Trends
The best indie hidden gems of 2022: 10 excellent games you can’t miss
As you might have gathered from our 2022 game of the year list, this year delivered some indie heavy hitters. Games like Immortality and Vampire Survivors completely redefined what video games could be in 2022, rejecting the industry’s biggest trends in the name of creativity. Other hits like Stray even broke into the mainstream, landing a coveted Game of the Year nomination at this year’s Game Awards. Elden Ring may be king, but plenty of smaller games captivated us just as much throughout the year.
Digital Trends
How to watch The Game Awards 2022: when it airs and what to expect
The Game Awards are finally here. Which 2022 title will take home the coveted Game of the Year title? Which deserving studios will be snubbed? And what surprise announcements await gamers who turn up to watch the show live?. Event founder and gaming show host extraordinaire Geoff Keighley has started...
Digital Trends
It’s time we learn to value all-ages games as much as ‘mature’ ones
In the past few years, I’ve become the type of girl who looks forward to The Game Awards more than the Academy Awards. This year, however, is a little bit different. As host Geoff Keighley announced this year’s nominees, I hoped to see Sonic Frontiers get a bit of recognition. While mixed reviews meant it was unlikely to compete for Game of the Year, it felt like a potential shoo-in for categories like Best Action/Adventure Game. Instead, Sonic’s latest didn’t earn any nominations, not even for its critically praised soundtrack.
Digital Trends
Forget the haters, The Super Mario Bros. Movie actually looks awesome
The latest trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has reignited hype for the animated blockbuster and then some. Featuring a plethora of Easter eggs, new characters, and memorable moments, this trailer has convinced audiences that this controversial video game movie will become Hollywood’s next big thing. Though many...
Digital Trends
Victrix Pro BFG review: Unique PS5 controller could replace your DualSense
“The Victrix Pro BFG goes above and beyond to create a truly innovative third-party PS5 controller.”. -Third-party controllers always need to work twice as hard as regular gamepads. Hardware manufacturers need to find as many ways as possible to “sweeten the deal” for players, giving them a good reason to shell out for something not built by a console creator itself. Sometimes it’s simply a matter of a low price point to entice players who want a cheap replacement. Other times, though, that struggle leads to true innovation that makes it hard to go back to your regular old controller.
Digital Trends
Starfield, The Elder Scrolls Online devs are voting to unionize
Over 300 quality assurance testers at Microsoft-owned ZeniMax Media have begun to vote on whether or not they should form a union, according to a report by The New York Times. ZeniMax Media is the parent company of developers like Bethesda Game Studios and Arkane Studios, who are working on some of Xbox’s biggest upcoming first-party exclusives like Starfield and Redfall. These unionizing efforts come as studios that are part of Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft is currently in the process of acquiring, are also unionizing.
Digital Trends
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion review: classic RPG’s fate sealed by destiny
“Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion looks like a modern game, but its aged PSP gameplay doesn't match the HD overhaul.”. If you walked away from 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake wishing for a more faithful modernization of the classic RPG, then the by-the-books Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is for you.
Digital Trends
Marvel’s Midnight Suns: 6 tips and tricks to get started
We’ve had dozens upon dozens of Marvel games across the generations. From titles focused on single heroes, such as the fantastic Marvel’s Spider-Man, to team efforts in series like Ultimate Alliance, there’s no shortage of choices to get your superhero fix. While anyone can easily find the big-name heroes in these titles, there are some hero teams that don’t usually get the spotlight, or even much attention at all, such as the Midnight Suns. That all changes with Marvel’s Midnight Suns, but it’s not just the unlikely heroes that will throw some people for a loop.
