BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO