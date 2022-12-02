Read full article on original website
The Providence College women’s basketball team fell to No. 25 Villanova, 79-54, in BIG EAST action at Alumni Hall on Dec. 4. The Friars fell to a nationally-ranked opponent for the second-straight game and dropped to 6-4 overall (0-2 BIG EAST). Villanova improved to 7-2 (1-1 BIG EAST). 1ST...
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Central High School competed for a fourth straight state championship Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles were on a mission in familiar territory. The setting was a windy and rainy Gillette Stadium. Up for grabs was the Division I trophy in Pop Watson’s final game at Central.
Two-time U.S. Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan hosted an ice-skating show at The Providence Rink on Sunday afternoon.
That answer – in the form of a question, of course – would be fitting for one athletic trainer who grew up in Burrillville and will appear on a popular game show this week. Mello will be among the contestants on Jeopardy! when it airs on Tuesday, Dec....
It was a clue for the category "State Capitals." "The Renaissance City & PVD." The answer, of course, was Providence. None of the contestants, however, knew the answer. Rhode Island does have a rich history of contestants on the quiz show. As GoLocal reported in 2021:. After 38 consecutive game-wins,...
Brown University is the latest in a string of schools to add caste protections to their nondiscrimination policies, a measure aimed at giving Dalit students official channels to report bias. The private university in Providence, Rhode Island, is the first Ivy League school to mention casteism in its general policy,...
BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 4 – 10, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Coalition for Israel held a rally outside Brown University in response to an anti-Semitic note left in the campus’ center for Jewish life. The anti-Semitic note was found in the reception area of the Brown RISD Hillel in October. The woman...
(WJAR) — Quonset Business Park celebrated its 13,000th employee on Monday. In an event attended by numerous Rhode Island state leaders, Maddie Macfarlane of Providence was recognized with a glass award that recognized the milestone. Macfarlane works for Regent Craft. Macfarlane works in the engineering department for Regent, according...
Police in Massachusetts have captured a trio that they believe are responsible for at least $12,000 in damage due to stealing catalytic converters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. According to Mark Dubois, Police Chief in Braintree, dispatch received an alarm call from a business on Wood Road. After a...
A woman was shot in Providence on Friday afternoon,. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 5:30 PM. The woman was reportedly sitting in a vehicle on Prairie Avenue when it happened. Police say the woman’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening. This story is developing….
With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island and walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of...
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a small fire in a Pawtucket building on Monday night. Pawtucket fire officials told NBC 10 News the fire was in the building that houses the Phoenix Converting Corp and Semper/ Exeter Paper Company on Walcott Street. Officials said the sprinkler system was effective...
A team of police officers and dispatchers is being praised for apprehending three Rhode Island men who police say stole catalytic converters from trucks parked at a Braintree business and caused more than $12,000 in damage on Halloween night. Alberto Rivera, 22, of Cranston, Rhode Island and Kuron Mitchell, 23,...
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Buyer: Jen Crotty, Roberto Santana & Alexander Negron. Price: $385,000. 88-92 Pascoag Main St. Seller: Bonnie Carter. Buyer: Forge Properties, LLC. Price: $300,000. 46 Warner Lane.
