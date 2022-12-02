ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

westernmassnews.com

Springfield Central loses to St. John’s Prep in D-1 football championship

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Central High School competed for a fourth straight state championship Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles were on a mission in familiar territory. The setting was a windy and rainy Gillette Stadium. Up for grabs was the Division I trophy in Pop Watson’s final game at Central.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award

BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island

The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12

One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Quonset Business Park celebrates its 13,000th employee

(WJAR) — Quonset Business Park celebrated its 13,000th employee on Monday. In an event attended by numerous Rhode Island state leaders, Maddie Macfarlane of Providence was recognized with a glass award that recognized the milestone. Macfarlane works for Regent Craft. Macfarlane works in the engineering department for Regent, according...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Woman Shot in Providence

A woman was shot in Providence on Friday afternoon,. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 5:30 PM. The woman was reportedly sitting in a vehicle on Prairie Avenue when it happened. Police say the woman’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening. This story is developing….
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Small fire breaks out in Pawtucket building

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a small fire in a Pawtucket building on Monday night. Pawtucket fire officials told NBC 10 News the fire was in the building that houses the Phoenix Converting Corp and Semper/ Exeter Paper Company on Walcott Street. Officials said the sprinkler system was effective...
PAWTUCKET, RI
nrinow.news

Property sales in Burrillville between Nov. 16 & Nov. 22

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. Buyer: Jen Crotty, Roberto Santana & Alexander Negron. Price: $385,000. 88-92 Pascoag Main St. Seller: Bonnie Carter. Buyer: Forge Properties, LLC. Price: $300,000. 46 Warner Lane.
BURRILLVILLE, RI

