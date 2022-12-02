ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, OH

Christmas in the Village kicks off holiday season in Plymouth

By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Afxdz_0jV4boAD00

PLYMOUTH — Nancy Burkett crossed the street, proudly sporting her red pajamas that were covered with the words "ho, ho, ho."

"My jammies," she explained. "Our idea was to dress for the occasion."

The occasion was the seventh annual Christmas in the Village, which got underway Thursday in Plymouth's historic square. The Plymouth Improvement Committee puts on the street market and outdoor holiday festival, which continues through Saturday.

Burkett is known as the Plymouth Cheesecake Lady, the business she runs with Joy Ritchie. They had a booth set up on West Broadway, which was blocked off for the event.

"This is my favorite festival of the entire year," Burkett said. "What they (Plymouth Improvement Committee) can bring to a small town is amazing to me. You have to bless those volunteers. I don't know how they pull it off."

Visitors can shop at more than 60 of Ohio's small businesses, and peruse works by local artisans and craftspeople, inside a giant pop-up tent.

In addition, there are eight food trucks selling everything from kettle corn to pulled pork to barbecue.

Also featured is a 2,000-square-foot iceless skating rink, along with a carousel and giant slide for kids.

"It kind of reminds me of a Hallmark movie," Burkett said. "It brings all the families out."

Jennifer Wagner, representing Richland County Chamber and Economic Development, was on hand for a ribbon-cutting.

Plymouth mayor shares her favorite thing about the festival

Plymouth Mayor Cassaundra Fryman welcomed the crowd Thursday afternoon. She wore Christmas tree ornament earrings to get in the festival spirit.

"It is entirely free," she said of the events. "That's the best part."

Ruby Long watched as her 5-year-old granddaughter Shanel braved the cold to ride the carousel multiple times.

"It's cold, but she loves it," Long said. "She loves to ice skate. She likes this (carousel).

"She went down the slide and said, 'My eyes are watering!'''

Brad Polachek was one of the business owners set up in the giant tent. He is the CEO and "pit master" of Red Beard Seasonings, of Willard. He also has a red beard.

"We've been in business a little over two years," Polachek said. "We also do catering and have a food truck."

He was back at Christmas in the Village for the second year in a row.

"They do a good job of providing a variety of vendors," Polachek said.

He found another positive.

"The heaters this year are definitely an upgrade," Polachek said.

Jerry Tanner operated one of the food trucks, Route 99 Barbecue, a Willard business.

Donning a Santa hat and wearing a short-sleeve T-shirt despite the 30-degree temperature, he stood in line for coffee.

"I just came out of the trailer. It's hot in there," Tanner explained about not wearing a coat.

He said he takes his food truck to about 15 festivals a year. Christmas in the Village ranks in his top three.

"Just the people," Tanner said. "I can't believe the crowd they get at this time of year."

Festival continues through Saturday

Friday's highlights include the parade of lights at 6:30 p.m. and the Christmas tree lighting at 7:15. Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Elf Village, will be at the Plymouth Fire Department from 7:15 to 8. Fireworks are scheduled for 7:30.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be back at the Plymouth Area Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For a complete schedule, visit Plymouth's Christmas in the Village's Facebook page.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill

Comments / 0

Related
akronlife.com

Christmas tree hunting in Wayne County

Find your perfect Christmas tree at a Wayne County farm. Dunlap Family Tree Farm Opening the day after Thanksgiving, this farm allows you to explore 14 acres of trees and chop your own or select from a variety of fresh-cut Christmas trees. Choose from white pine, Scotch pine, white spruce and more, with options both small and large. While there, enjoy hot chocolate and candy canes and snap pictures on Santa’s sleigh. Nov.27-Dec. 23, 5881 Hoy Road, Wooster, 330-464-4854.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Police searching for 17-year-old girl

SANDUSKY – The Perkins Township Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Rylee Stookey. Police believe that Stookey left her home on her own free will. They also believe that she is now on the East Coast, possibly in the New Jersey, New York or Connecticut areas. Stookey is 5’8″,...
SANDUSKY, OH
iheart.com

609 S 8th Street, Upper Sandusky

Check out this remarkably well kept 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home. The home has been nicely updated with freshly painted walls and new flooring. It features 1 bedroom down, a nice sized living room, dining room with bay window, eat-in kitchen with a movable island for additional counter and storage. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with the added convenience of a bonus area. Outside is vinyl siding, metal roof, some replacement windows, concrete driveway, and a 3-car detached garage. Extra off-street parking in the back. Call for your showing.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.
SHELBY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these delis (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're in Northeast Ohio, you should check out this local gem. They're known for their corned beef sandwiches, which many locals consider to be some of the best in the area. Their standard corned beef sandwich comes with Swiss and mustard on rye bread. Customers also love their Reubens, which are stuffed with corned beef, Swiss, kraut, garlic mayo, and Thousand Island dressing. Other recommendations include the pastrami wrap (which has garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle slices) and turkey wrap, which in addition to plenty of turkey, has mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and house-made dressing.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Two women added to the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Resident reports identity theft: Medina Police Blotter

A resident reported a case of identity theft at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 1. There was no further information available. Police were investigating at the time of the report. Police responded to a reported disturbance and found a boyfriend and girlfriend engaged in a verbal argument. There were no citations issued or any further information available at the time of the report.
MEDINA, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy