What Titans are saying about A.J. Brown, Eagles ahead of Week 13 matchup

Sunday will mark a clash of the Titans, including a former Tennessee Titan — for the first time since the trade went down during the 2022 NFL draft, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown will go up against the team that initially drafted him.

The Ole Miss product had been seeking a new contract, but the Titans ultimately made a business decision, acquiring two draft picks for their top wideout, including the No. 18 overall pick in last year’s draft that was eventually used to select rookie wide receiver, Treylon Burks.

Earlier this week, Brown, who has not been quiet about his departure from Tennessee, claimed that he had ‘won’ the trade. While Sunday will likely provide a final nail in the coffin for both parties, there is plenty of hype leading up to the Titans and Eagles Week 13 matchup.

Here’s what the Titans are saying about their former teammate ahead of Sunday.

Kristian Fulton on facing Brown

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Treylon Burks on being compared to Brown

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffery Simmons on his friendship with Brown

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) hits Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

Kevin Byard on facing his former teammate

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) leads teammates to the field before an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Ryan Tannehill on seeing Brown on the other sideline

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Mike Vrabel on Brown

Syndication: The Tennessean

Vrabel on Eagles' front

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Vrabel on Eagles' turnover ratio

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Vrabel on Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Vrabel on QB Jalen Hurts

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Byard on Eagles memories

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Byard on Hurts

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry on Eagles' front

Syndication: The Tennessean

Robert Woods on Eagles