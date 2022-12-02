Read full article on original website
Betty F. Way
Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 5, 2022 at her home. Born Feb. 20, 1930 in Erie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Sophie Dombrowiak Pohl. Betty went to St. Benedict Academy in Erie and graduated from Clarion University/Venango Campus.
Thomas Robert Criner
Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand. He was born on July 20, 1943 in Butler; son of the late Clarence Robert and Marcella Oswald...
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, December 5, 2022, at his home following an illness. Born November 20, 1936, in Turkey City, he was a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Best Jackson. He served with the United States Army as...
Joel L. Saylor
Joel L. Saylor, 51, of Summerville, lost his battle to cancer, Sunday afternoon, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born January 29, 1971 in Clarion, he was the son of late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman. He attended Redbank Valley High School and...
James H. “Jim” Sleigher
James H. “Jim” Sleigher, 83, of Rimersburg, PA, formally of Kissinger Mills, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born February 19, 1939 in Karns City, PA, the son of James C. and Loretta C. (Lewis) Sleigher. Jim attended St....
Lorraine I. Harrah
Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born in Oil City on December 18, 1943 to the late Claude and Dorothy (Carrier) Kightlinger. Lorraine was a 1963 graduate of Cranberry High School. She was affiliated with...
Clifford Kay Hilliard
Clifford Kay Hilliard, 85, of North Washington, Pa, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Visitation was held 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday at Buzard Funeral Home, Eau Claire. Funeral and committal service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Buzard Funeral Home. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group,...
Shirley A. Stuttler
Shirley A. Stuttler, 74, of Cochranton passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at The Caring Place. She was born on March 22, 1948 to the late Clair F. and M. Mildred (Pritchard) Cauvel. Shirley married the love of her life, John E. Stuttler, Jr., on May 7, 1988.
Keystone Approves $250K Donation, Gym to Be Named After Coach Greg Heath
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board has officially approved a $250,000.00 donation for a new gym floor. It was also agreed that the gymnasium will be named after Coach Greg Heath. The official action was taken during the school board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. The motion...
Irma “Irene” Paden
Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA, passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after an extended illness. Born March 14, 1938 in Clintonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Rachael Pearl Surrena Miller. Irene was married to Guy A. Paden, and...
Arthur “Art” W. Frampton, Sr.
Arthur “Art” W. Frampton, Sr., age 74, of Sligo, went to be with the Lord on Friday evening, December 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Born September 12, 1948, in New Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Clark W. Frampton and Ethel E. Miller Frampton.
Joyce Smith Maitland
Joyce Smith Maitland, age 80, of Kossuth, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Saturday evening, December 3, 2022. A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available. Arrangements are under the care of Rupert Funeral Homes. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc....
SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC. Is Currently Hiring in Shippenville and Parker
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC. is now hiring at their Parker and Shippenville locations. UFP Parker, LLC. is a small-town company with global connections. UFP Industries, Inc. was founded in Michigan in 1955 as a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, industrial, and construction. They have been publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Doris ‘Ruth’ Rodgers-Bradybaugh
Doris ‘Ruth’ Rodgers-Bradybaugh, 61, died peacefully, Monday, November 28, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, surrounded by her family, following a sudden illness. Born on October 5, 1961, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Warren Allen and Doris Jane Shontz Rodgers. In 1977, Doris...
Kathryn E. Baker
Kathryn E. Baker, 74, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. She was born on March 26, 1948, to the late Clifford M. and Mary Jane (Anderson) Allen. Kathryn married the love of her life, Eric Baker on May 15, 1977. She enjoyed being...
New chief of police appointed in Mercer County
The city of Hermitage has a new police chief.
Bryan E. Lineman
Bryan E. Lineman, 62, of McPherson Road, died on November 25, 2022, at his residence. Born on July 23, 1960, in Oil City, he was the son of Mary K. Flockerzi McFadden and the late Phillip E. Lineman. Bryan graduated Cranberry High School in 1977. He loved his motorcycles, classic...
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Roy George
Roy George served our country in the United States Army National Guard. Roy was Staff Sgt. in the Army National Guard for 14 years and served in the 107th Field Artillery. He also served the community through his former membership with the Oil City VFW. They can be found online...
Child Development Centers CEO Receives National Recognition for Leadership
ERIE, Pa. – Rina Irwin, Chief Executive Officer at Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC), recently received a nationwide recognition for her leadership. At the 11th Annual What’s Right in Education Conference in Pensacola, Florida, Irwin was presented with a 2022 Difference Maker Award by Studer Education. Since its inception in 2018, less than 10 leaders have received this national recognition and distinguished award.
Erie man sentenced for 2021 murder of Titusville man
An Erie man was sentenced after the murder of a Titusville man in 2021. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared before Erie County Judge John Mead on Friday, Dec. 2. Welch was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life without parole plus another five and a half to 11 years. Welch was convicted of first and […]
