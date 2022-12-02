ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan plays TCU in College Football Playoff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan Wolverines are headed to the College Football Playoff for the second time in school history, and in back-to-back seasons under head football coach Jim Harbaugh. The announcement came Sunday that Michigan will play Texas Christian University, Dec. 31 in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in...
Michigan captures second straight Big Ten conference championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Maybe to the surprise of some fans in attendance, the first half didn't look like the stellar Michigan performances that Wolverines Nation had seen throughout the season. To the surprise of no one, though, the second half did, as Michigan outscored Purdue 29-9 in the second...
