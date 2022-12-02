EXCLUSIVE: Peter Guber’s Mandalay Television is stepping into the fantasy realm. The production company has optioned Raven Kennedy’s Plated Prisoner series, which includes five books: Gild, Glint, Gleam, Glow, and Gold. It is now setting up the project as a series. The books are a new take on the story of King Midas and how everything he touches turns to gold. They have been a viral hit on Instagram’s Book Club and BookTok. The story follows Auren, a twenty-five year old woman, who has been gold – touched by King Midas. Her skin, her hair – everything is gold except for the whites of her eyes and her teeth....

16 MINUTES AGO