Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
UPDATE: Sony is changing-up its platform of the Tom Hanks movie A Man Called Otto. The pic will now go exclusive in LA and NY on Dec. 30 followed by limited break on Jan. 6, and a further wide on Jan. 13, the latter point always part of the plan. The studio is pivoting their release plan given the great word of mouth they received on the title. The Marc Forster directed movie made its premiere to LA audiences last night at the Academy Museum. In addition, they’re pulling their Screen Gems horror film True Haunting off the schedule. That...
The great debate about whether films that depict Black stories placed against the backdrop of American history’s dark side are a form of healing or, conversely, a reopening of long-expressed wounds, is nuanced and unneat. Consistently, the most celebrated prestige films that center the Black experience or feature predominantly Black casts — like this year’s Devotion, Emancipation and Till, plus previous Oscar winners Judas and the Black Messiah, Selma and 12 Years a Slave — have been historical narratives repackaged and reanimated for modern audiences. And, most often, they operate in the register of adversity and trauma, which is, at...
EXCLUSIVE: Peter Guber’s Mandalay Television is stepping into the fantasy realm. The production company has optioned Raven Kennedy’s Plated Prisoner series, which includes five books: Gild, Glint, Gleam, Glow, and Gold. It is now setting up the project as a series. The books are a new take on the story of King Midas and how everything he touches turns to gold. They have been a viral hit on Instagram’s Book Club and BookTok. The story follows Auren, a twenty-five year old woman, who has been gold – touched by King Midas. Her skin, her hair – everything is gold except for the whites of her eyes and her teeth....
