ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Galveston housing takes first hit since pandemic

While Galveston has been one of the most stable real estate markets in the Houston area, the single-family home market is starting to show signs of trouble. Real estate professionals say the number of people buying second homes or properties for short-term rentals has dropped significantly to essentially none, the Houston Business Journal reported.
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy