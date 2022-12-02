ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Betty F. Way

Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 5, 2022 at her home. Born Feb. 20, 1930 in Erie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Sophie Dombrowiak Pohl. Betty went to St. Benedict Academy in Erie and graduated from Clarion University/Venango Campus.
OIL CITY, PA
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson

Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, December 5, 2022, at his home following an illness. Born November 20, 1936, in Turkey City, he was a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Best Jackson. He served with the United States Army as...
KNOX, PA
James H. “Jim” Sleigher

James H. “Jim” Sleigher, 83, of Rimersburg, PA, formally of Kissinger Mills, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born February 19, 1939 in Karns City, PA, the son of James C. and Loretta C. (Lewis) Sleigher. Jim attended St....
RIMERSBURG, PA
Thomas Robert Criner

Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand. He was born on July 20, 1943 in Butler; son of the late Clarence Robert and Marcella Oswald...
RIMERSBURG, PA
Joel L. Saylor

Joel L. Saylor, 51, of Summerville, lost his battle to cancer, Sunday afternoon, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born January 29, 1971 in Clarion, he was the son of late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman. He attended Redbank Valley High School and...
SUMMERVILLE, PA
Lorraine I. Harrah

Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born in Oil City on December 18, 1943 to the late Claude and Dorothy (Carrier) Kightlinger. Lorraine was a 1963 graduate of Cranberry High School. She was affiliated with...
SENECA, PA
Clifford Kay Hilliard

Clifford Kay Hilliard, 85, of North Washington, Pa, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Visitation was held 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday at Buzard Funeral Home, Eau Claire. Funeral and committal service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Buzard Funeral Home. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group,...
NORTH WASHINGTON, PA
Irma “Irene” Paden

Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA, passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after an extended illness. Born March 14, 1938 in Clintonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Rachael Pearl Surrena Miller. Irene was married to Guy A. Paden, and...
FRANKLIN, PA
Memorial Service to be Held for Paige Harrigan

Paige Maddison Harrigan, age 14, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2022. She was REBORN in Clarion, on December 12, 2019 to Michael and Margaret Harrigan. Paige attended Clarion Area High School and was in the 9th grade. Paige is survived by her loving parents: brothers, Elliott Glynn,...
CLARION, PA
Keystone Approves $250K Donation, Gym to Be Named After Coach Greg Heath

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board has officially approved a $250,000.00 donation for a new gym floor. It was also agreed that the gymnasium will be named after Coach Greg Heath. The official action was taken during the school board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. The motion...
KNOX, PA
Snow, Ice Contribute to One-Vehicle Crash in Jackson Township

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released information concerning a crash that occurred along Falls Road in Jackson Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 5, the accident happened around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, in Jackson Township, Venango County.
FRANKLIN, PA
SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC. Is Currently Hiring in Shippenville and Parker

PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC. is now hiring at their Parker and Shippenville locations. UFP Parker, LLC. is a small-town company with global connections. UFP Industries, Inc. was founded in Michigan in 1955 as a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, industrial, and construction. They have been publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
YourErie

Driver hits cow in Greene Township

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Union City driver recently struck a cow in Greene Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver — a 22-year-old Union City man — was driving west on Turner Road near May Road. A cow walked into the road from the north side of Turner Road. The driver tried to […]
UNION CITY, PA
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
CLARION, PA
Driver Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on Libson Road

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a crash that occurred on November 18 in Scrubgrass Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 5, the accident happened on Libson Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
One Transported Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 8

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old man was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Cherrytree Township on Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:18 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on State Route 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2016 Ford...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab’s Dr. Collins, PT, DPT, D-EDX, Cert-MDT Completes APTA Residency Program

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The American Board of Physical Therapy Residency & Fellowship Education Program awarded Dr. Jessica Collins, PT, DPT, D-EDX, Cert-MDT, of West Park Rehab & Diagnostics, the distinction of Credentialed residency graduate. Dr. Collins completed the Credentialed Residency Program in Electrodiagnostics through the American Academy of...
SENECA, PA

