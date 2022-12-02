Read full article on original website
Betty F. Way
Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 5, 2022 at her home. Born Feb. 20, 1930 in Erie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Sophie Dombrowiak Pohl. Betty went to St. Benedict Academy in Erie and graduated from Clarion University/Venango Campus.
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, December 5, 2022, at his home following an illness. Born November 20, 1936, in Turkey City, he was a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Best Jackson. He served with the United States Army as...
James H. “Jim” Sleigher
James H. “Jim” Sleigher, 83, of Rimersburg, PA, formally of Kissinger Mills, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born February 19, 1939 in Karns City, PA, the son of James C. and Loretta C. (Lewis) Sleigher. Jim attended St....
Thomas Robert Criner
Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand. He was born on July 20, 1943 in Butler; son of the late Clarence Robert and Marcella Oswald...
Joel L. Saylor
Joel L. Saylor, 51, of Summerville, lost his battle to cancer, Sunday afternoon, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born January 29, 1971 in Clarion, he was the son of late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman. He attended Redbank Valley High School and...
Lorraine I. Harrah
Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born in Oil City on December 18, 1943 to the late Claude and Dorothy (Carrier) Kightlinger. Lorraine was a 1963 graduate of Cranberry High School. She was affiliated with...
Clifford Kay Hilliard
Clifford Kay Hilliard, 85, of North Washington, Pa, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Visitation was held 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday at Buzard Funeral Home, Eau Claire. Funeral and committal service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Buzard Funeral Home. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group,...
Irma “Irene” Paden
Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA, passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after an extended illness. Born March 14, 1938 in Clintonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Rachael Pearl Surrena Miller. Irene was married to Guy A. Paden, and...
Memorial Service to be Held for Paige Harrigan
Paige Maddison Harrigan, age 14, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2022. She was REBORN in Clarion, on December 12, 2019 to Michael and Margaret Harrigan. Paige attended Clarion Area High School and was in the 9th grade. Paige is survived by her loving parents: brothers, Elliott Glynn,...
Keystone Approves $250K Donation, Gym to Be Named After Coach Greg Heath
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board has officially approved a $250,000.00 donation for a new gym floor. It was also agreed that the gymnasium will be named after Coach Greg Heath. The official action was taken during the school board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. The motion...
Snow, Ice Contribute to One-Vehicle Crash in Jackson Township
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released information concerning a crash that occurred along Falls Road in Jackson Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 5, the accident happened around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, in Jackson Township, Venango County.
SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC. Is Currently Hiring in Shippenville and Parker
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC. is now hiring at their Parker and Shippenville locations. UFP Parker, LLC. is a small-town company with global connections. UFP Industries, Inc. was founded in Michigan in 1955 as a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, industrial, and construction. They have been publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Driver hits cow in Greene Township
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Union City driver recently struck a cow in Greene Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver — a 22-year-old Union City man — was driving west on Turner Road near May Road. A cow walked into the road from the north side of Turner Road. The driver tried to […]
wtae.com
Coroner called to scene of fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County coroner was called to the scene of a fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, on Sunday night. The fire broke out a little after 10 p.m. at a home on Woodland Road. From the outside of the home, there was little visible...
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
Driver Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on Libson Road
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a crash that occurred on November 18 in Scrubgrass Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 5, the accident happened on Libson Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
New chief of police appointed in Mercer County
The city of Hermitage has a new police chief.
One Transported Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old man was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Cherrytree Township on Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:18 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on State Route 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2016 Ford...
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab’s Dr. Collins, PT, DPT, D-EDX, Cert-MDT Completes APTA Residency Program
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The American Board of Physical Therapy Residency & Fellowship Education Program awarded Dr. Jessica Collins, PT, DPT, D-EDX, Cert-MDT, of West Park Rehab & Diagnostics, the distinction of Credentialed residency graduate. Dr. Collins completed the Credentialed Residency Program in Electrodiagnostics through the American Academy of...
Knox Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide While DUI Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a Knox man who is facing two counts of vehicular homicide while DUI stemming from a crash that occurred on August 22 on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County. According to court documents, a...
