Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
alreporter.com
Nominations open for Alabama State Parks Seventh Annual Eagle Awards
The Alabama State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will again recognize special contributors to the parks with its prestigious Eagle Awards. Nominations for the seventh annual Eagle Awards are open online at www.alapark.com/eagle-awards-2023.com and the awards will be presented in five categories: Elected Official,...
alreporter.com
Farmers Federation honors longtime leader Wysner for service to agriculture
Randolph County farmer Dean Wysner, right, received the Alabama Farmers Federation Service To Agriculture Award Dec. 5 during the organization’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery. Wysner is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell. Alabama Farmers Federation. Dean Wysner spent two decades crisscrossing the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Central Area, breaking...
thebamabuzz.com
13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Dec. 5
We’ve got the inside scoop on 13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the expansion of United Launch Alliance in Decatur. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. United Launch Alliance Expansion | Decatur. Owner: United Launch...
alreporter.com
Legislative leaders cast ambitious vision to grow Alabama’s economy
The Joint Legislative Study Commission on Renewing Economic Development Incentives held its final meeting today at the Alabama State House before submitting its report to the Governor and Legislature on recommendations for reauthorizing critical economic development incentive programs – the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama Act. The commission recommends that these incentive programs should be reauthorized before they expire in 2023.
tvtechnology.com
Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—Seven leading television stations serving the Birmingham television market have announced that they have started NextGen TV broadcasts. The launch included WABM (Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate) and WDBB (Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation-owned ABC and CW affiliate), WIAT (Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate), WBRC (Gray Television-owned Fox affiliate), WVTM-TV (Hearst Television-owned NBC affiliate), WTTO (Sinclair-owned CW affiliate), and WSES (Howard Stirk Holdings-owned Heroes and Icons affiliate).
wbrc.com
Eissmann Automotive announces expansion at Pell City facility, investing $3.4M in expansion
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 5, the St. Clair County Economic Development Council announced a $3.4 million expansion at Eissmann Automotive, creating 79 new jobs. The following information is from Eissmann Automotive:. German automotive supplier Eissmann Automotive, N.A. has announced an expansion to its Pell City facility. The...
How 155 angry white men chained Alabama to its Confederate past
Time travel in Alabama can be a dangerous thing, and we just got off on the wrong stop. This is Dexter Avenue, all right. The Alabama capitol is here but no monuments yet. The trees are sparse and behind us is a new building still called by its original name, the Second Colored Baptist Church.
alreporter.com
Parnell re-elected Alabama Farmers Federation president
Four hundred seventy voting delegates unanimously reelected Jimmy Parnell to his sixth two-year term as Alabama Farmers Federation president Dec. 5. During the Federation’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery, Parnell thanked fellow farmers from all 67 counties for their support and trust. As Federation president, Parnell also leads its affiliated insurance company, Alfa Insurance.
wbrc.com
Brookwood, Princeton, Shelby Baptist Medical Centers to host hiring events
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Explore exciting career opportunities at open house hiring events at Brookwood, Princeton, and Shelby Baptist Medical Centers. The Brookwood Baptist Medical Center event will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the women’s classroom on the first floor. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your friends or family from time to time and you also happen to live in Alabama then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
wvtm13.com
Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022
Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
Bham Now
7 black-owned businesses to get the perfect, local holiday gift
As the holiday season approaches, consider supporting Birmingham black-owned businesses. From food to cosmetics, we have curated a guide on how to shop and support in The Magic City. Keep reading to find out which black-owned businesses that made our list. 1. Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co. Popcorn fans...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. vs. AG: In fight over execution process, aiming higher is the answer
Attorney General Steve Marshall participated in the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police 2021 Memorial Service Friday May 7, 2021 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager) Who do you think you are, Kay Ivey?. That seemed to be the message of a performing arts-worthy press conference held by Alabama AG...
uab.edu
Kirklin’s ‘new chapter’: a health-tech startup powered by his research breakthroughs
(Photography: UAB Medicine) For more than 35 years, UAB’s James K. Kirklin, M.D., expanded the boundaries of cardiac surgery in children and adults. He was the first surgeon to support a baby with a single pumping chamber with a longer-term heart assist device to a successful heart transplant. Later, he implanted a heart assist device in a baby just 17 days old; after 136 days, the infant had a successful heart transplant. Even as he was changing the field in the operating room, where he performed more than 700 heart transplants, Kirklin was making a similar impact with his research on patient outcomes after cardiac procedures.
Even as credits, refunds, and improved engagement temper billing fury, BWWB’s racial disconnect must be addressed
This is an opinion column. The water (works) is disconnected. Disconnected from itself. Disconnected from so many of its 200,000 customers. And in the not-too-distant future, most likely disconnected from collecting sewer fees for Jefferson County. Last Wednesday was the first meeting of the Birmingham Water Works Board in 14...
ABC 33/40 News
Forever Wild Land Trust allocates more than $300,000 to counties for property upkeep
Forever Wild Land Trust (FWLT) has allocated $357,000 to go towards counties home to Forever Wild Properties. Since 1992 the organization has secured more that 284,000 acres of recreational areas and nature preserves across the state. But counties aren't able to collect taxes off that land and are receiving no...
tdalabamamag.com
Two Alabama players announce they have officially entered transfer portal
Two Alabama players made it official Monday morning they are in the NCAA transfer portal. Khyree Jackson (cornerback) and Traeshon Holden (wide receiver) entered the portal in November, but both have confirmed via social media. Jackson had to withdraw his name because he wanted to go in as an undergraduate transfer.
Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years
Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station
BIRMINGHAM, AL (November 29, 2022) – A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled to the community today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting...
Could Alabama voters someday rank their political preferences during elections? New system stirring intrigue nationwide
Alabamians are plenty familiar with the Associated Press Top 25 ranking in college football where the Crimson Tide have been ranked consistently since the 2007 season. But will the way sportswriters and coaches vote for the best teams in college football and basketball someday be a similar way voters select their politicians?
