Birmingham, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

alreporter.com

Nominations open for Alabama State Parks Seventh Annual Eagle Awards

The Alabama State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will again recognize special contributors to the parks with its prestigious Eagle Awards. Nominations for the seventh annual Eagle Awards are open online at www.alapark.com/eagle-awards-2023.com and the awards will be presented in five categories: Elected Official,...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Farmers Federation honors longtime leader Wysner for service to agriculture

Randolph County farmer Dean Wysner, right, received the Alabama Farmers Federation Service To Agriculture Award Dec. 5 during the organization’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery. Wysner is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell. Alabama Farmers Federation. Dean Wysner spent two decades crisscrossing the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Central Area, breaking...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Dec. 5

We’ve got the inside scoop on 13 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the expansion of United Launch Alliance in Decatur. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. United Launch Alliance Expansion | Decatur. Owner: United Launch...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Legislative leaders cast ambitious vision to grow Alabama’s economy

The Joint Legislative Study Commission on Renewing Economic Development Incentives held its final meeting today at the Alabama State House before submitting its report to the Governor and Legislature on recommendations for reauthorizing critical economic development incentive programs – the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama Act. The commission recommends that these incentive programs should be reauthorized before they expire in 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
tvtechnology.com

Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.—Seven leading television stations serving the Birmingham television market have announced that they have started NextGen TV broadcasts. The launch included WABM (Sinclair-owned ABC affiliate) and WDBB (Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation-owned ABC and CW affiliate), WIAT (Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate), WBRC (Gray Television-owned Fox affiliate), WVTM-TV (Hearst Television-owned NBC affiliate), WTTO (Sinclair-owned CW affiliate), and WSES (Howard Stirk Holdings-owned Heroes and Icons affiliate).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Parnell re-elected Alabama Farmers Federation president

Four hundred seventy voting delegates unanimously reelected Jimmy Parnell to his sixth two-year term as Alabama Farmers Federation president Dec. 5. During the Federation’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery, Parnell thanked fellow farmers from all 67 counties for their support and trust. As Federation president, Parnell also leads its affiliated insurance company, Alfa Insurance.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your friends or family from time to time and you also happen to live in Alabama then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022

Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
HALE COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

7 black-owned businesses to get the perfect, local holiday gift

As the holiday season approaches, consider supporting Birmingham black-owned businesses. From food to cosmetics, we have curated a guide on how to shop and support in The Magic City. Keep reading to find out which black-owned businesses that made our list. 1. Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co. Popcorn fans...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. vs. AG: In fight over execution process, aiming higher is the answer

Attorney General Steve Marshall participated in the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police 2021 Memorial Service Friday May 7, 2021 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager) Who do you think you are, Kay Ivey?. That seemed to be the message of a performing arts-worthy press conference held by Alabama AG...
uab.edu

Kirklin’s ‘new chapter’: a health-tech startup powered by his research breakthroughs

(Photography: UAB Medicine) For more than 35 years, UAB’s James K. Kirklin, M.D., expanded the boundaries of cardiac surgery in children and adults. He was the first surgeon to support a baby with a single pumping chamber with a longer-term heart assist device to a successful heart transplant. Later, he implanted a heart assist device in a baby just 17 days old; after 136 days, the infant had a successful heart transplant. Even as he was changing the field in the operating room, where he performed more than 700 heart transplants, Kirklin was making a similar impact with his research on patient outcomes after cardiac procedures.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Two Alabama players announce they have officially entered transfer portal

Two Alabama players made it official Monday morning they are in the NCAA transfer portal. Khyree Jackson (cornerback) and Traeshon Holden (wide receiver) entered the portal in November, but both have confirmed via social media. Jackson had to withdraw his name because he wanted to go in as an undergraduate transfer.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years

Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
ALABAMA STATE
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station

BIRMINGHAM, AL (November 29, 2022) – A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled to the community today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

