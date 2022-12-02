Read full article on original website
Delaware lawmaker to revive wine-by-mail bill
A Republican lawmaker hopes 2023 will be the year Delaware legalizes the direct shipment of wine. Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, authored a bill in the last General Assembly to allow Delawareans to have wine shipped directly to their homes. The House Economic Development Committee released the bill but it was not allowed to the House floor for a vote. ... Read More
4 Great Burger Places in Delaware
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Delaware and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
You have a $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why
Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Tax refunds worth 14% arriving this month for Massachusetts residents
Roughly three million Massachusetts residents are slated to receive a state-sponsored payday as the state doles out a one-time tax refund of about 14% in December. Precise payments will vary based on one's financial status, and residents must file their 2021 tax return to receive the money. The funding stems from the $2.94 billion the state raised in excess of the state cap on revenue the state amassed, according to the Massachusetts government.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Delaware
King All-You-Can-Eat is a self-service restaurant that offers a casual atmosphere with unlimited Chinese, Japanese and American cuisine. The menu is divided into two sections. Each section includes a different variety of food. For example, Asian dishes can be found on one half of the buffet, while American fare is served on the other. In addition to its standard Chinese and American menu, King All-You-Can-Eat is also known for its Mongolian stir fry bar. The restaurant offers quick service and friendly staff. The decor is spectacular, and the prices are reasonable.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware tourism sees light displays as economic driver
Holiday light displays up and down the state are a big draw for residents and tourists this time of year. Delaware’s Tourism Office is highlighting several of these holiday displays and markets to get people into the spirit of the season. Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office,...
These holiday lights will help you get your glow on
We might be living through the golden age of holiday lights displays. Whether you want inside or out, huge or just enough, artistic or deliberately tacky, walk-through or drive-through, free or you’re willing to pay, there’s a display for you either here in the First State or right over the state line. In Delaware, many of the displays have ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Chicken Association supports Devco permits
Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBOC
65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
Washington Examiner
Gavin Newsom continues to pretend to care about gas prices
California Democrats are so upset that gas costs so much more in their state than any other in the country that they have decided to do everything except cut the gas tax and slash environmental regulations that jack up prices for consumers. California is looking at fining oil companies for...
Washington Examiner
Georgia runoff: New Black Panther Party deploys armed guards to some polling locations
Leaders of the New Black Panther Party announced they would be deploying armed guards to a number of polling places in the Atlanta area to monitor "white supremacist violence" as voters cast their ballots in the Georgia Senate runoff election. "No one will come and touch, harm, threaten, do anything...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Day Adventure contest continues through Dec. 17
The Delaware Day Adventure contest celebrates the First State with fun, excursions and prizes. Participants are challenged to explore an exciting statewide lineup of historic sites in December. This year’s Delaware Day Adventure contest is inspired by the state’s crucial role in the nation’s founding, celebrated each year on Dec. 7. Visitors who explore the five museums managed by the State of Delaware by Saturday, Dec. 17, and submit photos of their visits will get a chance to win a prize. Admission is free to all sites.
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $800 payments going out in South Carolina
South Carolina residents who filed 2021 tax returns by Oct. 17 can expect up to $800 in tax rebates, set to arrive this month. The first round of the $800 rebates has already been released, and residents will obtain the money either through direct deposit or as a check in the mail. Additional checks will be sent out during December.
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
witn22.org
Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announces Swearing in Ceremony, Transition Committee and Chief of Staff
Pike Creek, DE – Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announced that she will be sworn into office on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on the campus of Delaware State University at 12:30 pm, in the Bank of America Building Longwood Auditorium. York ran...
Trooper ‘lucky to be alive’ after 3-mile, 115 mph interstate incident
A Delaware man is facing multiple charges after allegedly dragging a state trooper down the interstate Friday.
phillyvoice.com
Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire
The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
