ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Tuesday morning

New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6. An arrest warrant detailed what may have led up to a Naugatuck baby's murder last month. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christopher Francisquini went before...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Nursing union reaches deal with Windham Hospital

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - One of the two unions fighting for better working conditions voted to approve a settlement with Windham Community Memorial Hospital. Nurses and other hospital staff held a two-day strike back in October. There are two unions that represent workers at Windham Hospital. One of them is...
WINDHAM, CT
Daily Voice

Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Faces Judge, Bond Set At $6.4M

The man who allegedly brutally murdered his 11-month-old daughter and then dismembered her was ordered held on a $6.4 million bond, according to multiple reports. Christopher Francisquini appeared in court in New Haven County in Waterbury around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5. He was apprehended in New Haven County around...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Danielson man killed in MA crash

AUBURN, MA (WFSB) - A man from Danielson, CT died in a crash in Auburn, MA, state police confirmed. Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 395 a little after 5:45 p.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, Troopers said they discovered that...
AUBURN, MA
WTNH

2 rescued from Hartford house fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews rescued two people from a third floor of a home during a fire Monday afternoon, according to the Hartford fire department. The fire happened at noon at 165 Vine St., which is a two-and-a-half story home. The fire was on the second and third floor. The crews used a ladder […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspected Naugatuck baby killer faces a judge

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The man accused of killing his daughter in Naugatuck and spending nearly two weeks on the run faced a judge Monday morning. Christopher Francisquini was caught by police Friday following a search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. He went before a judge...
NAUGATUCK, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man arrested for Longmeadow attempted break-in

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is in custody for allegedly attempting to break into a house in Longmeadow on Monday night. Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to Longmeadow Street where homeowners provided security video of the suspect. Two officers then saw the suspect walking out of the woods...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
newstalknewengland.com

17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeport, Connecticut

Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue. At about 6;40 p.m. Police received a ShotSpotter activation and calls of a shooting. Bridgeport Police said a 17-year-old male from Stratford, Connecticut who was shot multiple times walked into an...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

New York man arrested for home burglaries in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford police extradited a man from New York in connection with residential burglaries that happened in town. Police on Tuesday identified the suspect as 52-year-old Mario Roberto Munoz-Acevedo of Flushing, NY. Munoz-Acevedo was already in police custody in Nassau County, NY for other charges.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Young’s Longrange Farm on Woodbury Road sustained damage after a 2nd alarm fire broke out at the farm Monday evening. Several neighboring fire departments were called to help Watertown Fire battle the blaze, including Waterbury and...
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

18-year-old killed in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. He was driving at about 5 a.m. when he lost control […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

New York fugitive arrested by Montville police

MONTVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Montville police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal Service to apprehend a fugitive fleeing from New York. The 65-year old suspect originally from Wisconsin had an active, extraditable felony warrant for Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st Degree. Police conducted a traffic stop December 5 on...
MONTVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman charged with drunk driving on UConn campus

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police said they charged a woman with driving under the influence and reckless driving after she sped through the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday. Troopers said they arrested Caitryn Byrka, 33, of South Windsor. Sunday shortly after 4 a.m., state police said they were...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Jorge Torres Of Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 27 Months For Possession With Intent Distribute Fentanyl

In Vermont Monday, United States District Judge William K. Sessions III sentenced Jorge Torres, 23, of Hartford, Connecticut to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Following his sentence, Torres will serve three years of supervised release. On December 21, 2021, Torres...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy