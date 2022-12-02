Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Tuesday morning
New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6. An arrest warrant detailed what may have led up to a Naugatuck baby's murder last month. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christopher Francisquini went before...
Eyewitness News
Nursing union reaches deal with Windham Hospital
WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - One of the two unions fighting for better working conditions voted to approve a settlement with Windham Community Memorial Hospital. Nurses and other hospital staff held a two-day strike back in October. There are two unions that represent workers at Windham Hospital. One of them is...
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Faces Judge, Bond Set At $6.4M
The man who allegedly brutally murdered his 11-month-old daughter and then dismembered her was ordered held on a $6.4 million bond, according to multiple reports. Christopher Francisquini appeared in court in New Haven County in Waterbury around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5. He was apprehended in New Haven County around...
Eyewitness News
Danielson man killed in MA crash
AUBURN, MA (WFSB) - A man from Danielson, CT died in a crash in Auburn, MA, state police confirmed. Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 395 a little after 5:45 p.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, Troopers said they discovered that...
2 rescued from Hartford house fire
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews rescued two people from a third floor of a home during a fire Monday afternoon, according to the Hartford fire department. The fire happened at noon at 165 Vine St., which is a two-and-a-half story home. The fire was on the second and third floor. The crews used a ladder […]
Eyewitness News
Suspected Naugatuck baby killer faces a judge
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The man accused of killing his daughter in Naugatuck and spending nearly two weeks on the run faced a judge Monday morning. Christopher Francisquini was caught by police Friday following a search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. He went before a judge...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man arrested for Longmeadow attempted break-in
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is in custody for allegedly attempting to break into a house in Longmeadow on Monday night. Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to Longmeadow Street where homeowners provided security video of the suspect. Two officers then saw the suspect walking out of the woods...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
WWE Belt Presented To CT Officer Who Was Injured In Double-Fatal Shooting
The WWE presented a belt to a Connecticut police officer who was shot while responding to an incident that killed two of his fellow officers.Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato was shot in the leg while responding to an incident on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.A …
newstalknewengland.com
17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeport, Connecticut
Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue. At about 6;40 p.m. Police received a ShotSpotter activation and calls of a shooting. Bridgeport Police said a 17-year-old male from Stratford, Connecticut who was shot multiple times walked into an...
Eyewitness News
New York man arrested for home burglaries in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford police extradited a man from New York in connection with residential burglaries that happened in town. Police on Tuesday identified the suspect as 52-year-old Mario Roberto Munoz-Acevedo of Flushing, NY. Munoz-Acevedo was already in police custody in Nassau County, NY for other charges.
Suspect arrested for deadly School St. stabbing in Springfield
A suspect from Springfield has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment on School Street where the victim has died Monday morning.
Eyewitness News
Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Young’s Longrange Farm on Woodbury Road sustained damage after a 2nd alarm fire broke out at the farm Monday evening. Several neighboring fire departments were called to help Watertown Fire battle the blaze, including Waterbury and...
Eyewitness News
Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Updated: 10 hours ago. A holiday light display in Stafford Springs is accepting non-perishable food items!. Updated: 12 hours ago.
18-year-old killed in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. He was driving at about 5 a.m. when he lost control […]
Eyewitness News
New York fugitive arrested by Montville police
MONTVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Montville police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal Service to apprehend a fugitive fleeing from New York. The 65-year old suspect originally from Wisconsin had an active, extraditable felony warrant for Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st Degree. Police conducted a traffic stop December 5 on...
Eyewitness News
Woman charged with drunk driving on UConn campus
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police said they charged a woman with driving under the influence and reckless driving after she sped through the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday. Troopers said they arrested Caitryn Byrka, 33, of South Windsor. Sunday shortly after 4 a.m., state police said they were...
newstalknewengland.com
Jorge Torres Of Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 27 Months For Possession With Intent Distribute Fentanyl
In Vermont Monday, United States District Judge William K. Sessions III sentenced Jorge Torres, 23, of Hartford, Connecticut to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Following his sentence, Torres will serve three years of supervised release. On December 21, 2021, Torres...
Comments / 0