Saint Louis, MO

speedsport.com

Emotional Erb Is Gateway Star

ST. LOUIS — Tyler Erb received an emotional rescue on Saturday night at The Dome of The Americas. Only four days after the death of his father, Mark, as the result of a heart attack, Erb captured the top prize in the Gateway Dirt Nationals, leading to an emotional victory lane celebration.
