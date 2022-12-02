ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's looser anti-COVID measures met with relief, caution. TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A day after China announced the rollback of some of its most stringent COVID-19 restrictions, people across the country are greeting the news with a measure of relief but also caution, as many wait to see how the new approach will be implemented. Online, government ministries and hospitals are already switching their messaging about how to deal with COVID-19 at home if one gets sick. Beijing resident Yang Guangwei, 65, said: “All the policies are there, but when it gets to the local level, when it gets to the sub-district level, your neighborhood, it’s a complete mess."
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Judge giving Kari Lake painful lesson that courts are “not a toy” for “partisan theatrics”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump watches Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake speak at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona was once synonymous with terms like "Goldwater Republican," "Goldwater conservative" and "McCain Republican."...
Texas Catholic Bishop Calls Out Hillary Clinton For Her Recent Comments

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is no stranger to making comments about those on the opposite side of her political views that end up causing a stir, and she did just that this weekend. The Clinton Presidential Center in Arkansas held the Women's Voices Summit on December 2nd, during which Hillary was being interviewed by CNN's Christiane Amanpour. During the interview, Amanpour asked Hillary about her comment, in which Clinton said women's rights remain unfinished business around the world, including in the United States.
Tenorshare Announces its Windows Boot Genius Renamed as 4DDiG

NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare has renamed its Windows Boot Genius as 4DDiG. This change also brings a one-stop solution to recover and erase data, manage and clone Windows partitions, and reset passwords at a much more affordable price. 4DDiG has also improved this...

