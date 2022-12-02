ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire

UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Prince Station is one of a kind

PRINCE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Prince Station in Fayette County was built in 1880 to serve the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad (C&O) which is now present-day CSX. It was first built as a wooden structure but it was rebuilt after a fire in 1917. C&O President Robert R. Young had the idea to turn the station from wood to brick in order to create a more stylish and efficient passenger station.
PRINCE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire in Lincoln County, West Virginia

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Griffithsville Area of Lincoln County.  The call came in around 11:30 Monday morning. According to dispatchers flames were coming out of the roof of the home along old Route 3, which is also known as Straight Fork Road.  Dispatchers […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

House fire reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Smoke could be seen in the area behind the Southridge Cabela’s. No injuries have been reported, and dispatchers said they […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: More details and photos released on Wyoming County train derailment

UPDATE: 12/2/2022 9:15 A.M. — More details were released on the train derailment in Wyoming County. Tim Ellison, the Director of Wyoming County Emergency Services, said Norfolk Southern is on scene assessing the damage and working to determine what caused the derailment. Rail cars crushed several automobiles at a nearby wrecker service, but the vehicles […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Victims names released after weekend accident in Bramwell

12/6/22 10:15 A.M. — The names of the two people killed in a car accident on Saturday, December 3, 2022, have been released. Captain Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Tessa, 30, of Bluefield, WV and Jaden Spradlin, 19, of Bluefield, WV died in the accident. BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– A motor vehicle […]
BRAMWELL, WV
Lootpress

This West Virginia campground is located in an abandoned coal town

BROOKLYN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The town of Brooklyn was one of the many coal towns that were located along the river in the New River Gorge. Once known as Finlow, the town boomed under the ownership of the Scotia Coal and Coke Company. The Brooklyn Mine was established in 1897 and the town developed to include multiple homes, coke ovens, a company store, schools, and other mine company buildings.
BROOKLYN, NY
WOWK 13 News

2 West Virginia cities near top of list of most sinful cities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the top 50 most sinful cities in the United States, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The ranking, with 1 being the most sinful and 182 being the least sinful, Charleston is ranked 22 and Huntington is ranked 42. The study says […]
CHARLESTON, WV
cardinalnews.org

Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations

Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
GILES COUNTY, VA
Metro News

Man killed in Lincoln County crash

SPURLOCKVILLE, W.Va. — A man died in a Sunday morning truck wreck in Lincoln County. State police said Trevor Atkins, 18, of Sumerco, lost control of the truck at around 4 a.m. on Bulger Road near Spurlockville. The truck overturned, Atkins was thrown from the vehicle and killed. Troopers...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Shots fired hitting Kanawha City apartment complex

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News shots were fired early Monday morning, hitting an apartment complex in Kanawha City. CPD says MacWayne Apartment complex was hit and there are no suspects at this time. Metro 911 says the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Monday and no one was […]
CHARLESTON, WV

