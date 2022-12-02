Read full article on original website
Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire
UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
1 lane back open after tractor-trailer crash on I-77S in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (10:11 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Metro 911 officials say I-77 South has reopened. UPDATE: (6:45 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – The fast lane of I-77 South has reopened near the Eden’s Fork Road exit after temporarily shutting down to clear the scene of a tractor-trailer crash. WOWK 13 News’ crew on the scene […]
Prince Station is one of a kind
PRINCE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Prince Station in Fayette County was built in 1880 to serve the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad (C&O) which is now present-day CSX. It was first built as a wooden structure but it was rebuilt after a fire in 1917. C&O President Robert R. Young had the idea to turn the station from wood to brick in order to create a more stylish and efficient passenger station.
Crews battle fire in Lincoln County, West Virginia
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Griffithsville Area of Lincoln County. The call came in around 11:30 Monday morning. According to dispatchers flames were coming out of the roof of the home along old Route 3, which is also known as Straight Fork Road. Dispatchers […]
House fire reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Smoke could be seen in the area behind the Southridge Cabela’s. No injuries have been reported, and dispatchers said they […]
Metro News
Smithers looks to hire engineering firm to fix flood damaged sewer lines
SMITHERS, W.Va. — Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier says her city is moving forward with infrastructure projects following the Aug. 15 flood in Fayette County. Cavalier told MetroNews repairing damaged sewer lines in the Cannelton Hollow Road area is one of her top priorities with money now flowing in from the federal government.
UPDATE: More details and photos released on Wyoming County train derailment
UPDATE: 12/2/2022 9:15 A.M. — More details were released on the train derailment in Wyoming County. Tim Ellison, the Director of Wyoming County Emergency Services, said Norfolk Southern is on scene assessing the damage and working to determine what caused the derailment. Rail cars crushed several automobiles at a nearby wrecker service, but the vehicles […]
Car crashes into apartment complex in Raleigh County, no injuries
12/6/22 10:30 A.M. — Our crews on scene confirmed a vehicle went through the front door of apartment 409 at Oakmont Greene Apartments. The crash reportedly happened due to a brake failure. No injuries are reported and the scene is clear. MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — According to a viewer on the scene, a Chevy […]
woay.com
Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
Victims names released after weekend accident in Bramwell
12/6/22 10:15 A.M. — The names of the two people killed in a car accident on Saturday, December 3, 2022, have been released. Captain Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Tessa, 30, of Bluefield, WV and Jaden Spradlin, 19, of Bluefield, WV died in the accident. BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– A motor vehicle […]
This West Virginia campground is located in an abandoned coal town
BROOKLYN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The town of Brooklyn was one of the many coal towns that were located along the river in the New River Gorge. Once known as Finlow, the town boomed under the ownership of the Scotia Coal and Coke Company. The Brooklyn Mine was established in 1897 and the town developed to include multiple homes, coke ovens, a company store, schools, and other mine company buildings.
2 West Virginia cities near top of list of most sinful cities
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the top 50 most sinful cities in the United States, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The ranking, with 1 being the most sinful and 182 being the least sinful, Charleston is ranked 22 and Huntington is ranked 42. The study says […]
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. — (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a...
West Virginia woman arrested on outstanding warrants in Mingo County
TAYLORVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mingo County woman is behind bars after being arrested on outstanding warrants. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Larissa Wolford was arrested by Cpl. M. J. Mounts in Taylorville in Mingo County. Wolford was arrested on outstanding warrants for grand larceny...
Structure destroyed after early morning fire in Handley, West Virginia
HANDLEY, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire off State Route 61 in Handley early Sunday morning, according to officials. Kanawha County dispatchers say the scene was a working fire in the 27000 block of SR 61 around 1:40 a.m. Handley Volunteer Fire Department, Pratt VFD, and East Bank VFD all responded, Metro 911 says. […]
cardinalnews.org
Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations
Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
Black bear in South Hills area of Charleston, West Virginia, concerning residents
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the South Hills area of Charleston say they are seeing a black bear walking around and they are asking themselves, “what do I do?” “I, at least, saw it twice, but all the neighbors probably got a taste of it that evening,” said Kelli Boyd, a resident of South […]
Metro News
Man killed in Lincoln County crash
SPURLOCKVILLE, W.Va. — A man died in a Sunday morning truck wreck in Lincoln County. State police said Trevor Atkins, 18, of Sumerco, lost control of the truck at around 4 a.m. on Bulger Road near Spurlockville. The truck overturned, Atkins was thrown from the vehicle and killed. Troopers...
Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A family searches for answers after a Raleigh County man was allegedly dropped off at a McDowell County hospital the week of Thanksgiving, with life-threatening injuries. According to the family, 27-year-old Gerald Bennett left home about 18 months ago to be with a woman he met on a dating site. […]
Shots fired hitting Kanawha City apartment complex
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News shots were fired early Monday morning, hitting an apartment complex in Kanawha City. CPD says MacWayne Apartment complex was hit and there are no suspects at this time. Metro 911 says the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Monday and no one was […]
