Springfield Art Gym Holiday Crafting
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Art Gym will open their doors on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to make hanging stars, cards, and Christmas tags. There will be instructions for the stars and ideas for cards and tags. We have lots of materials available. Join us for creative afternoon. Checkout the Springfield Art Gym’s Facebook page or email dpiletz@comcast.net for more information.
HCRS welcomes new staff
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency is pleased to announce the appointment of 15 new professionals hired during October and November whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, and Windsor regions. October hires...
Anthony “Tony” Taylor Gillette, 1947-2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Anthony “Tony” Taylor Gillette, 74, resident of Springfield, Vt. passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 2, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Vt. on Dec. 20, 1947. He is survived by his wife Darlyn Walker-Gillette, daughter Kelley Gillette, son Daniel Gillette, and beloved cat, Spanky. He is also survived by his brother Mitchell and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by son Anthony Taylor Gillette II, parents Cleon “Joe” and Mafalda “Muffy” Gillette, and sister Linda Gillette Stevens.
PopUP Holiday Market
CHESTER, Vt. – On Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. there will be a PopUP Holiday Market held at the American Legion, Post 67 on Route 103 in Chester brought to you by PopUP Sundays at Sharon’s on the Common. Open to the public, with free admission, and plenty of parking.
“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
First tenants move into newly opened coworking space in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new space to camp out for their shifts. Leaders are trying to get people in Rutland to work at the new Hub CoWorks space and entice remote workers from different places to move to the area.
VIP Tires & Service opens in Bennington
VIP Tires & Service opened a new location on December 2 in Bennington. The auto shop offers a variety of services to get your car in tip-top shape.
Come Alive Outside Unveils Distinctive Luggage Art Fundraiser
RUTLAND, Vt. – Come Alive Outside is auctioning off unique, hand painted luggage by local artists online Dec. 8- Dec. 14. Over 20 artists participated in the project, with skill sets ranging from elementary school Picassos to professional artists. Award-winning actress Chrissy Metz donated her talents to the auction by designing a special piece. The auction, which also includes 4 luxury getaways, will be exclusively online at www.comealiveoutside.com/art/.
Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad Banquet
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Nov. 13, the annual LVRS banquet and awards ceremony was held at the Burr and Burton Mountain Campus. Fifty-one people were in attendance. Here are some highlights of the proceedings. For their contributions to the squad in a non-EMS role, Honorary Member Awards were presented...
Londonderry Affordable Housing Project Underway
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Paul Alcorn, chair of the Mountain Towns Housing Project (MTHP), is excited to announce that the Bob Perry Lane house is well underway, and the steering committee has reached the first milestone of $100,000 in fundraising to get things started. The Bob Perry Lane house is a modest home currently under construction that will be sold to a local family meeting certain income criteria. Alcorn stated, “We have heard from local residents that they can’t afford to live in the town they grew up in because affordable housing is scarce in our mountain communities. People who have lived here all their lives have a hard time finding an affordable home as they seek to be on their own, start families, establish a business, or find employment with a local business.”
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
Frozen Falafel Recalled from Aldi Stores Including Three In Vermont
E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel is over. But check your freezer for recalled Earth Grown brand frozen falafel sold at ALDI stores. If you have recalled frozen falafel, throw it away or return it. Don’t eat it. Join our free news email list - cancel anytime. Vermont...
Schmidt Discusses Okemo’s Readiness for New Ski Season
LUDLOW, Vt. – At the recent luncheon meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC), Bruce Schmidt, VP and General Manager of Okemo Resort, spoke to members of the LRC about the readiness of the Vail-owned resort for the 2022-23 ski season. Schmidt, a 37-year veteran at Okemo, indicated that...
William “Bill” Eastman, 1942-2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William “Bill” Norman Eastman, 79, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at his home in Killen, Ala. He was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Norman and Norma Eastman. He attended schools in Springfield, graduating in 1960. Bill was a remarkable auto body technician employed at Kelley Chrysler for many years.
Rutland mayor seeking a 4th term with public safety, housing in mind
Mayor David Allaire, who battled cancer two years ago, is the second person to declare his candidacy to lead Vermont’s fifth-largest municipality. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland mayor seeking a 4th term with public safety, housing in mind.
Person dies in fatal Brattleboro apartment building fire
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A person died after a deadly fire in Brattleboro on Friday. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at an apartment building on Elliot Street, according to officials. When crews arrived on the scene, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from a second-story apartment. The...
Vera E. Carpenter, 1933-2022
BRIDGEWATER, Vt. – Vera E. Carpenter, 89, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was born March 11, 1933, in Bridgewater, Vt., the daughter of George and Ruth Fish. She attended school in Woodstock, Vt. She married Bernard Carpenter and they lived in Cleveland,...
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
Water emergency announced in village of Whitehall
On Monday morning, the village of Whitehall announced a water emergency spanning the entirety of the village water system. The village Department of Public Works is investigating a major leak in the system.
