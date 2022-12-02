Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Heights Middle went on lockdown Monday
KINGSPORT — A "medical emergency involving a staff member" prompted the lockdown of Sullivan Heights Middle School Monday, according to a message parents say they received from the school system. The school, at the former Sullivan South High building in Colonial Heights just outside Kingsport, was on lockdown, Board...
Johnson City Press
Tusculum family provides gifts for more than 100 children
GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University is brightening Christmas for Greene County children in record numbers this year through the institution’s participation in the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank’s Angel Tree program. Faculty, staff and students responded to the call by picking up more than 100 cards with...
Johnson City Press
That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers
WISE – Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the Center’s Santa’s Workshop Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin says will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy “A Christmas Story” themed holiday celebration.
Johnson City Press
Northeast State plans free photo op with Santa and helicopter Dec. 9
BLOUNTVILLE — While the reindeers are resting up for the long journey Christmas Eve, Santa is planning a photo op with his helicopter at Northeast State Community College. The Aviation Technology program will offer free photos with Santa and a helicopter 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan County school board honors 11 student Christmas card artists
BLOUNTVILLE — Eleven Sullivan County Schools students have been recognized for their holiday-themed art work, which will appear on Christmas cards to the mailed across Tennessee. Following is a list of the four elementary, three middle and four high school winners. Their works of art will appear on Christmas...
Johnson City Press
Returning school board members sworn in, board grants holiday bonuses
On Monday night, the Johnson City Schools Board of Education welcomed its four recently elected and returning members following their swearing in at city hall. In November’s elections, the four open seats on Johnson City Schools’ Board of Education were filled by two incumbents — Kathy Hall and Thomas Hager Jr. — as well as two returning board members — Jonathan Kinnick and Paula Treece.
Johnson City Press
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
Johnson City Press
Carpenter discusses future school projects with Carter Education Committee
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter unveiled some of the plans for future projects on Monday evening in a discussion with the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission. Carpenter did not provide a lot of detail on the future projects during the meeting, but told...
Johnson City Press
Survey says almost 100 Sullivan middle schoolers interested in swim team
BLOUNTVILLE — The results of a Sullivan County Schools survey show interest in middle school swim teams at 96 students, ranking it sixth among 10 sports in the survey. Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski gave the Board of Education results of the survey at the board's Dec. 1 meeting.
Johnson City Press
Christmas in Kingsport continues this week
Christmas in Kingsport continues this week with celebrations in Glen Bruce and Centennial Park, a visit by jolly old St. Nick and for those not a fan of Christmas, a chance to hang out with the Grinch. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday...
Johnson City Press
ETSU student pharmacist named World Powerlifting Champion in three categories
Earning a Doctor of Pharmacy degree is a heavy lift for most student pharmacists, but East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy second-year student Brie Levy’s strength goes well beyond the classroom. Levy, from Chattanooga, was recently named a World Powerlifting Champion in three categories for her...
Johnson City Press
It’s a parade: Christmas on Center Street and Church Circle
KINGSPORT – Dozens of floats and vehicles joined dancers, flag corps, marching bands and Santa to round out Kingsport’s opening of the Christmas season Saturday. Saturday morning’s rain gave way to some evening sun before the parade, with temperatures staying in the 50’s through the evening.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Library Adult Services announces December events
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library has announced the Adult Services and Outreach Department will hold several events in the month of December. The first event is “Come Walk It Off,” a chance to connect with nature. The group will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2:15 p.m. at the Edwards Island Pavilion.
Johnson City Press
Wardells turn love of music into school and store
NORTON – It has been a few years since Norton had a music store on Park Avenue, but Jim Wardell and son Ryan Tackett Wardell are bringing their professional and personal musical experience to a new retail business. The Music School and Shop opened in the past few days...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan schools earn Level 5 growth, but lower middle school and attendance ratings
BLOUNTVILLE — The good news for Sullivan County Schools Report Card for the 2021-22 school year is that the system overall got a Level 5 in growth, the highest attainable. The bad news is that the system, like others in Northeast Tennessee, struggled at the middle school level academically in growth and overall with attendance. The system is working on improving those areas, both possible legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 6
Dec. 6, 1884: The Comet reprinted a story that initially appeared in the Knoxville Tribune. Readers learned that, “Gen. J. T. Wilder is in the city, and during a conversation last evening outlined in a Tribune report, the plans of his new hotel, now in course of erection on the summit of Roan Mountain, the same site as the old Cloudland. The new building is to be 414 feet in length, 42 feet wide, three stories high, with dancing hall in basement and kindergarten. ”
Johnson City Press
PHOTOS: Holiday Makers Market in Jonesborough
It was a damp, but still festive, time at the Holiday Makers Faire in Jonesborough on Saturday. Dozens of vendors lined Spring Street as holiday shoppers browsed their offerings. Staff Writer. Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough....
Johnson City Press
New plan to renovate Princeton Arts Center is moving forward
Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a plan later this month to spend no more than $175,000 to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City as temporary offices and storage space for the Washington County Election Commission. The county’s Budget Committee voted Friday to revise an...
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel BMA reviews the first draft of a parks and recreation master plan
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman has received a copy of the first draft of a park and recreation master plan, which includes all the improvements they could make to the city park and stage/Main Street area. The plan was presented before the BMA’s...
Johnson City Press
Victim in Sunday morning shooting in Carter County identified
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the Siam community. The man was identified as 58-year-old Andrew Gilbertson of 106 Countryside Drive. Cynthia Ellis, 69, also of 106 Countryside Drive, has been charged with first-degree...
