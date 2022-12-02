Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions for Russell Westbrook, Killian Hayes, Nuggets-Mavs and More)
What a beautiful primetime slate we have in the NBA on Tuesday night!. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to stay hot (8-2 in their last 10 games) when they take on James’ hometown Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell in the early action on TNT.
Another bad Lakers mistake is in the spotlight as Austin Reaves thrives
Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers front office have not made the best decisions in the last few years. While it has not been all bad, there have been some really questionable decisions that would warrant most GMs getting fired. Instead, Pelinka got an extension. Whether it be giving...
Warriors have young star bummed after being squeezed out of rotation
Moses Moody was supposed to be a key part of the Warriors’ young core. Instead, he’s on the outside of the rotation looking in. There was a lot of optimism coming into this season about the Golden State Warriors’ young core but so far, struggles have been the norm. James Wiseman played just 11 games before heading to the G League for an extended run. Jonathan Kuminga has seen his numbers drop across the board and fell out of the rotation for a while as well, as questions swirled about his energy level and attention to detail.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0