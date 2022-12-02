ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors have young star bummed after being squeezed out of rotation

Moses Moody was supposed to be a key part of the Warriors’ young core. Instead, he’s on the outside of the rotation looking in. There was a lot of optimism coming into this season about the Golden State Warriors’ young core but so far, struggles have been the norm. James Wiseman played just 11 games before heading to the G League for an extended run. Jonathan Kuminga has seen his numbers drop across the board and fell out of the rotation for a while as well, as questions swirled about his energy level and attention to detail.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
