Kansas Supreme Court justice tackles rural attorney shortage
TOPEKA — Eighty percent of all active Kansas attorneys live in six urban counties, leaving Kansas rural communities struggling to find legal help. The newly created Rural Justice Initiative Committee plans to tackle the issue, with the goal of attracting attorneys to practices in rural areas. In Kansas, there’s...
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
KANSAS CITY (AP) —When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they're not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David...
KFB launching apprenticeship program focused on rural workforce
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) announced today the creation of the Rural Kansas Apprenticeship Program (RKAP) developed with a grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Registered Apprenticeship to help address workforce needs in rural communities across Kansas. “We’re excited about this partnership opportunity to...
Flu season worsens as Kan. and Mo. report high activity
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials said Friday that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses. That's as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since. The annual winter flu...
Biden, Dems make dramatic change to presidential primary calendar
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making...
Moran: Rail dispute should not have been resolved by Congress
WASHINGTON —The Senate on Thursday acted to avert a rail strike that business leaders say would greatly damage the economy. Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall joined 78 others to pass a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike. The final Senate vote was 80-15. President Biden signed the bill Friday morning.
2 charged in death of child who ingested fentanyl
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Two adults have been charged in the death of a toddler after she ingested fentanyl, St. Louis County police announced Thursday. The child, 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, died after officers found her unconscious at a home in Florissant on Nov. 11, police said. A drug screening at a hospital found fentanyl in her system, according to a probable cause statement.
