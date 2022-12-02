ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per...
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
Celtics-Nets takeaways: Jays, defense step up in gritty road win

When you're the best team in the NBA, you find different ways to win. The Boston Celtics proved as much Sunday night. The Celtics scored their lowest point total since their fourth game of the season but still left Barclays Center with a 103-92 win over the Brooklyn Nets to improve to 19-5 on the season.
Blake Griffin starting in place of Al Horford (back) for Celtics Monday

The Boston Celtics will start Blake Griffin at center with Al Horford (back) sidelined against the Toronto Raptors Monday. Griffin will make another spot start with Horford dealing with a back issue. The Celtics have been hesitant to overwork Griffin, who has played roughly 20 minutes per game in his last two starts.
The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Raptors Game

Blake Griffin's coming through in the clutch, Jayson Tatum besting O.G. Anunoby, and Jaylen Brown's clever ploy headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Raptors game. Blake Griffin Rewinds Time Scottie Barnes ends up with his back to the ball and turns to locate the rock ...
