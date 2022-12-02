Read full article on original website
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
Free Festive Fun at Wayside's Winter Wonderland Celebration!Dianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive ExperienceDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Unique Holiday Celebration: A Lobster Trap Tree Lighting!Dianna CarneyCohasset, MA
Free Family Fun at Boston's 'Hanukkah: The Festival of Lights' Celebration!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Lakers News: How LeBron James Feels About Recent Play Of Anthony Davis
The four-time MVP weighs in.
FOX Sports
Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Marcus Smart (hip) starting Monday; Derrick White to come off bench
The Boston Celtics will start Marcus Smart (hip) in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Smart is back in the lineup Monday after a one-game absence. With Smart back at point guard, Derrick White will play off of the bench. Our models project Smart for 29.3 fantasy points against the...
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge
After committing nine turnovers and getting distracted by their frustrations with the officiating in the first half, the Celtics stayed locked in throughout the third frame. Boston committed only one giveaway, outscored the Raptors 35-18, and seized control of the game. The visitors had to white ...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns
Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Nets takeaways: Jays, defense step up in gritty road win
When you're the best team in the NBA, you find different ways to win. The Boston Celtics proved as much Sunday night. The Celtics scored their lowest point total since their fourth game of the season but still left Barclays Center with a 103-92 win over the Brooklyn Nets to improve to 19-5 on the season.
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin starting in place of Al Horford (back) for Celtics Monday
The Boston Celtics will start Blake Griffin at center with Al Horford (back) sidelined against the Toronto Raptors Monday. Griffin will make another spot start with Horford dealing with a back issue. The Celtics have been hesitant to overwork Griffin, who has played roughly 20 minutes per game in his last two starts.
The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Raptors Game
Blake Griffin's coming through in the clutch, Jayson Tatum besting O.G. Anunoby, and Jaylen Brown's clever ploy headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Raptors game. Blake Griffin Rewinds Time Scottie Barnes ends up with his back to the ball and turns to locate the rock ...
Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Grizzlies Game
Jimmy Butler is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies.
