Police: Pedestrian killed on I95 in Bangor ran out of gas, exited vehicle
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning new details after a pedestrian was killed Friday night at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor. State Police tell us 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield ran out of gas and exited the vehicle to walk to Union Street when he was struck by a car.
Bangor’s Half Acre Nightclub working with City on noise, safety issues
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor nightclub is working with the City to address public complaints after its license was renewed with conditions. Nearby residents have expressed concern about noise and safety to the City, including in November when the license was renewed. The City required multiple mitigation strategies from...
Bangor Police K9 Raye Sniffs Out Drugs and Firearms in a Vehicle
Who's a good dog? Raye, that's who, a Bangor police K9 who recently sniffed out drugs and firearms during a traffic stop. I've written some posts about a certain Maine Warden Service K9, who has a stellar record of finding people who are lost. And now it's time to heap some praise on a four-legged member of the Bangor Police Department. K9 Raye and handler Officer Reynolds had a successful search of a vehicle recently that's deserving of that praise.
Out on a Whimsey Toys adds Bangor Location
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Out on a Whimsey Toys moved into Bangor a few weeks ago and opened just the other day. “Everybody has been welcoming us with open arms and it’s been incredible to see the enthusiasm. Everybody’s so excited to have a toy store finally here in Bangor, downtown Bangor to be exact,” said store manager Brandie Cardenas.
Furry Friends at 4: Half Pint
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Half Pint, a 4-year-old Domestic Shorthair cat. For more information, click here.
Medway Road in Medway Closed Due to Ongoing Police Incident
East Millinocket Police say a portion of Medway Road is closed down, as officials deal with a 'police incident.'. A dispatcher with the Penobscot Regional Communications Center says that Medway Road is closed from Lennie's Superette to the intersection with Grindstone Road. East Millinocket Police defined it as being between the intersections with Grindstone and Pattagumpus Roads. This is closed down to all traffic, until further notice. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, Maine
Hanging out with your kids or family in town for a visit to downtown Bangor, ME? Do you hate to cook or often sleep late on weekends but want to ensure your kids start the day with a great meal?
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Which State Is Bangor In?
Bangor, Maine - A Cultural Center For the Region. The city has a strong relationship with the University of Maine System. The university is based in Orono and enrolls over 3,500 students each year. There are also graduate programs in nursing and business at Beal College. Bangor has a rich...
Tips on preventing package theft
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holidays are here and you have the staples: food, decorations, and packages. But packages can lead to heartache, when they’re not at your doorstep as expected. Cases of stolen packages, or “porch pirates” have been steadily rising over the years. This season,...
Program pairs lonely Maine seniors with cats that need homes
DEXTER — A new adoption program that aims to boost the well-being of seniors who live alone pairs them with cats in need of homes. Furever Friends, a project created by the Dexter Age Friendly Community, received a $5,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation this summer and launched in October. The program has connected seven area seniors with cats and plans to make more matches.
Police 'incident' brought to a peaceful resolution in Medway
EAST MILLINOCKET (WGME) -- Police say an “incident” in Medway has been resolved peacefully. The East Millinocket Police Department says Medway Rd. in Medway between Grindstone Rd. and Pattagumpus Rd. was closed, but it has since been reopened.
Bangor accepting applications for upcoming paid CDL training class
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is looking for anyone interested in working as a transit driver with the Community Connector. Don’t have your Commercial Driver’s License? Not a problem. They’ll pay you to get it!. Bangor is hosting a class for those who want...
Two people hospitalized after crash in Kenduskeag
KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Kenduskeag Saturday. Officials say they received the report of an accident in the area of Sam’s Quick Stop on Broadway just before 4:30 p.m. One person was trapped inside the vehicle. Officials say they...
Festival of Lights Parade returns to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 24 hours after its original start date, the Festival of Lights Parade returned. Rain and wind in Saturday’s forecast led organizers to make the switch. The change in dates didn’t keep the crowds away. TV5 was among the parade participants including Jon Small and...
Medway man arrested after hours-long standoff
MEDWAY, Maine (WABI) - A Medway man has been arrested after causing an hours-long standoff. East Millinocket Police say they responded to a home near Medway and Horseshoe Roads for reported gunshots just before midnight Thursday night. Officers reported seeing a man leave the home, fire gunshots and then return...
