Zoe Saldaña stepped out in sheer style for the world premiere of her newest film, “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London for the occasion with husband Marco Prego, the “From Scratch” actress posed in a dramatic sheer gown. Her attire featured a black, silver and indigo bodice with a deep neckline and cutout upper straps, covered in...

25 MINUTES AGO