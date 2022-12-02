Read full article on original website
Scripps Howard Fund and News 5 make donation to GCLEABJ for college students
The Scripps Howard Fund and News 5 have made a donation in support of the Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists.
Fitch: Illinois will perform worse that other states in expected economic downturn
(The Center Square) – A major U.S. credit rating agency sees a mild recession ahead and while Illinois’ public finances are expected to remain stable, the state will perform poorer than other states. Fitch Ratings released its sector outlook for state and local governments and it expects the economic conditions countrywide to deteriorate in 2023. But, the group “anticipates credit quality will remain stable and strong given governments' prudent efforts in recent years to bolster financial resilience.” ...
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes
Word of the second unexpected closure in a month has led analysts to question if the chain itself is shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GulfshoreBusiness.com, Google.com, and SanAngeloLive.com.
A Colorado ski resort is opening a daycare for employees—and it could provide a blueprint to help solve the childcare crisis
In Colorado where childcare is both expensive and scarce, one ski resort is opening up a new daycare this month in hopes of keeping working parents on the payroll.
US judge gives initial victory to Oregon's tough new gun law
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut granted a 30-day delay before the permit-to-purchase mandate takes effect, but did not quash it entirely as gun rights advocates had wanted and allowed the other provisions of the law — including the high-capacity magazine ban — to take effect Thursday. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum filed papers with the court late Sunday seeking a delay in the implementation of the permitting portion of the new law after law enforcement agencies submitted sworn statements saying they could not be ready in time. “In light of the difficulty the State has conceded in terms of implementation of the permitting provisions at this stage, implementation of those permitting provisions is stayed for thirty days,” Immergut wrote.
