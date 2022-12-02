ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WEATHER 12-2,2022 Storms, Winds and Rain Move In

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago
The forecast will be the theme for the next few days. Your weekend looks cool and partly damp and then more rain is in the forecast though Wednesday as temps rebound.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

As for your Friday …. Today A 20 percent chance of showers after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Steady temperature around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

The post WEATHER 12-2,2022 Storms, Winds and Rain Move In appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-6,2022 Rains Continue

No chance of seeing the sun for a while and the heavy rains will continue for the next couple of days. But, on a brighter note, they have backed off the rain chances this weekend, so Christmas festivals should be doable. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers and […] The post WEATHER 12-6,2022 Rains Continue appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-5-6,2022 Flooding Rains Arrive

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN Issued by National Weather Service Morristown TN 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-061630- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook […] The post WEATHER 12-5-6,2022 Flooding Rains Arrive appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-3,2022 Falling Temps and Gusty Winds

We are hitting a wet pattern to begin December. Temps will fall all day and rain returns to the forecast and is forecast to continue through at least Thursday. Localized flooding may be a problem later next week. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Saturday A 40 percent chance of […] The post WEATHER 12-3,2022 Falling Temps and Gusty Winds appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 12-1,2022 Cool , But Changes Coming

We are about to go through a series of seasons, but, today is a decent start to December. This weekend the forecast calls for storms, rain, and possibly snow with teemps all over the place we will update in the morning as we know more. FOR YOUR CLOSE-TO-HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Today Mostly […] The post WEATHER 12-1,2022 Cool , But Changes Coming appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT 11-29-22 Strong To Severe Storms Expected This Evening

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 212 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-301000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 212 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A strong cold front will move across Middle Tennessee tonight. […] The post WEATHER ALERT 11-29-22 Strong To Severe Storms Expected This Evening appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 11-29-2022 Severe Weather Possible

PLEASE NOTE: We will update this mid-morning, but, here is what the NWS says now. Find your Close To Home Watches, Warnings, and LIVE Weather Radar : For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Tuesday A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high […] The post WEATHER 11-29-2022 Severe Weather Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 11-30,2022 Sunny and Cool

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Sunny, with a high near 51. East wind around 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. East wind around 5 mph. The post WEATHER 11-30,2022 Sunny and Cool appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Traffic Advisory Issued for I-24 for Sunday, December 4

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) advises caution for motorists as workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-24 in Rutherford County at exit 78 in Murfreesboro on Sunday morning, Dec. 4. The work will result in one interstate stoppage and multiple rolling roadblocks beginning at 6 a.m. The duration of the […] The post Traffic Advisory Issued for I-24 for Sunday, December 4 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

2022 Cyber Monday Weather

Enjoy the day because Tuesday and Wednesday are going to get bumpy with a cool down coming behind the storms. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here As for your Cyber Monday: Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Monday […] The post 2022 Cyber Monday Weather appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC 12-2-7,2022 Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES December 1 – 7, 2022 FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.  To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post TRAFFIC 12-2-7,2022 Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Semi rollover spills grain across Fort Campbell Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) are currently shut down while crews deal with a rollover crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a lot of grain. The Clarksville Police Department is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with the crash that occurred at approximately...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Don’t Miss the Ashland City Christmas Parade This Saturday

The Ashland City Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 5pm. This year’s theme is Christmas movies. You can expect to see floats representing some of your favorite holiday movies like The Grinch, Polar Express, Christmas Vacation, Charlie Brown, Elf and so many more! The Grand Marshal of the 2022 Christmas Parade […] The post Don’t Miss the Ashland City Christmas Parade This Saturday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
radio7media.com

THP plans checkpoint in southern Maury County

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT A ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINT FRIDAY IN MAURY COUNTY. THE CHECKPOINT WILL TAKE PLACE ON U.S. HIGHWAY 43, .4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season

Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights photo by Donna Vissman November 19- January 8 Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville You can see one […] The post 5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Music in the Vines Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 3 PM to 7 PM 6211 Patton Rd, Arrington, TN There is no admission. There will be live music and food trucks. Holiday Market Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10 AM to […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds

If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Whether you’re young or young-at-heart, looking for loco-hot-cocoa vibes or feeling a chiller tempo, prepare to explore extraordinary landscapes and connect to nostalgic child-like joy in a holiday experience like no other! Jingle Beat, previously a drive-thru holiday […] The post Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Where to See Christmas Lights 2022

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill –  You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of […] The post Where to See Christmas Lights 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Madison Street

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle and another vehicle crashed Saturday evening on Madison Street, critically injuring the motorcyclist. At about 5:17 p.m., the vehicles crashed on Madison near Memorial Drive, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Construction Accident At Cadiz Farmers Market Site

A worker at the Cadiz Farmer’s Market construction site in downtown Cadiz was flown to a Nashville hospital after the frame of the structure collapsed Saturday morning. Emergency personnel say the man, believed to be around 35 years old, was working on the structure when it collapsed before 8 am, trapping him underneath the debris. After he was dug out from beneath the lumber, he was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital and later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
CADIZ, KY
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy