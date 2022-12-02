ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Ballet Northwest Brings a Holiday Favorite to the Olympia Area with ‘The Nutcracker’ December 9-11 and December 16-18

By Nancy Krier
thurstontalk.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thurstontalk.com

Shop Local at the Holiday Maker’s Market Hosted by the Lacey MakerSpace in Partnership with the Washington Center for Women in Business

The holiday season is upon us again, and for most of us that means finding the perfect gifts for our loved ones. Our local business owners are an endless source of creative and unique products that your friends and family will love! Shopping local is even more convenient this year with the Holiday Maker’s Market, featuring 23 local vendors in one place. This free event will be held at the Lacey MakerSpace on the Saint Martin’s University campus on December 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the support of the Washington Center for Women in Business (WCWB). Prizes, refreshments, activities, and more await shoppers as they explore our finest local vendors from Thurston County and beyond!
LACEY, WA
thurstontalk.com

2022 Christmas Lights in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

Grab a coffee or hot coco and get the holiday playlist going for a trip to see fantastic light displays. With plenty of variety from a low-key, vintage wonderland to intense light shows set to music, there is a lot of fun happening that will surely put you in the holiday spirit. Here is where to find 2022 Christmas lights in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Providence St. Peter Hospital Adding Capacity To Meet Community Need

Providence Swedish, part of the Providence family of organizations, is pleased to announce the completion of construction of additional patient space and upgrades to technology at Providence St. Peter Hospital in December. The details:. 51-new beds to provide a better healing environment for those in need. 42-new beds for observation...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Homes First Board of Directors is Passionate About Housing

As another year is wrapping up, we at Homes First reflect on the many things we are grateful for. One example is our diverse, passionate and generous board of directors who truly care about our mission. Established 32 years ago by a group of community members with dedicated hearts for service and a desire to strengthen the local community by helping and changing the lives of those most in need of stable, safe, healthy, and affordable rental housing. Homes First’s continued success is thanks to countless individuals who share this resolve. As Vice President of the Board Chris Lester states, “Having a group of people that care about and work hard to support the mission year in and year out is critical.”
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way

SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Parkside Elementary School Teacher Megan Dougherty’s Passion is Teaching Children with Special Needs

Parkside Elementary School in Tenino, is tucked safely near the trees, just off of one of the busiest highways in the state, Route 507. Each morning, the principal and teachers greet their young students at the gate, with a warm welcome and an even warmer smile. One of those teachers is Megan Dougherty, who greets each of her young students as they come into her developmental preschool classroom for the day.
TENINO, WA
KOMO News

North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday

After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Seeks to Rename Riffe Lake Overlook for Gary Stamper

At Friday morning’s monthly meeting of the Lewis County mayors and commissioners, a resolution was created requesting the Washington State Transportation Commission to rename the U.S. Highway 12 Riffe Lake overlook for former county commissioner Gary Stamper, who died of COVID-19 in September 2021. The transportation commission allows for...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region

After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy