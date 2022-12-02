Ballet Northwest Brings a Holiday Favorite to the Olympia Area with ‘The Nutcracker’ December 9-11 and December 16-18

Read full article on original website
thurstontalk.com
Shop Local at the Holiday Maker’s Market Hosted by the Lacey MakerSpace in Partnership with the Washington Center for Women in Business
The holiday season is upon us again, and for most of us that means finding the perfect gifts for our loved ones. Our local business owners are an endless source of creative and unique products that your friends and family will love! Shopping local is even more convenient this year with the Holiday Maker’s Market, featuring 23 local vendors in one place. This free event will be held at the Lacey MakerSpace on the Saint Martin’s University campus on December 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the support of the Washington Center for Women in Business (WCWB). Prizes, refreshments, activities, and more await shoppers as they explore our finest local vendors from Thurston County and beyond!
thurstontalk.com
2022 Christmas Lights in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
Grab a coffee or hot coco and get the holiday playlist going for a trip to see fantastic light displays. With plenty of variety from a low-key, vintage wonderland to intense light shows set to music, there is a lot of fun happening that will surely put you in the holiday spirit. Here is where to find 2022 Christmas lights in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
KATU.com
Dog reportedly electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A dog was reportedly electrocuted and died at a Washington State Fair holiday event on Friday, leading the grounds to enhance safety measures, according to a spokesperson. A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.
thurstontalk.com
Providence St. Peter Hospital Adding Capacity To Meet Community Need
Providence Swedish, part of the Providence family of organizations, is pleased to announce the completion of construction of additional patient space and upgrades to technology at Providence St. Peter Hospital in December. The details:. 51-new beds to provide a better healing environment for those in need. 42-new beds for observation...
Chronicle
Ocean Prime: Chef to Open His First Restaurant in Chehalis at Former Kit Carson Location
Having closed in September 2021, the longtime home of the Kit Carson Family Restaurant in Chehalis stayed vacant for about a year before Seattle Chef Eyner “Rene” Cardona began renovating the building in preparation to open his first restaurant, Ocean Prime, a family dining experience. He is now...
It’s not just Christmas bureaucrats want to cancel, they are taking aim at Hanukkah, other holidays
It’s not just Christmas faceless Washington state bureaucrats want to cancel, they expect workers to give up cross, menorah, crescent and religious freedom.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
thurstontalk.com
Homes First Board of Directors is Passionate About Housing
As another year is wrapping up, we at Homes First reflect on the many things we are grateful for. One example is our diverse, passionate and generous board of directors who truly care about our mission. Established 32 years ago by a group of community members with dedicated hearts for service and a desire to strengthen the local community by helping and changing the lives of those most in need of stable, safe, healthy, and affordable rental housing. Homes First’s continued success is thanks to countless individuals who share this resolve. As Vice President of the Board Chris Lester states, “Having a group of people that care about and work hard to support the mission year in and year out is critical.”
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way
SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
thurstontalk.com
Parkside Elementary School Teacher Megan Dougherty’s Passion is Teaching Children with Special Needs
Parkside Elementary School in Tenino, is tucked safely near the trees, just off of one of the busiest highways in the state, Route 507. Each morning, the principal and teachers greet their young students at the gate, with a warm welcome and an even warmer smile. One of those teachers is Megan Dougherty, who greets each of her young students as they come into her developmental preschool classroom for the day.
focushillsboro.com
Cold Weather Pattern Expected In December To January In The Northwest, Bringing More Snow To Seattle, Portland, And Oregon
Cold Weather: The most recent weather predictions indicated that Seattle, Oregon, and Portland might get snow throughout the months of December and January due to an upcoming cold weather pattern. Heavy rain, high winds, tornadoes, and snow greeted the arrival of December on the calendar. On the same day, December...
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
KOMO News
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
q13fox.com
Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday
After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
This Is Washington's Top Seafood Restaurant
Cheapism pinpointed the best seafood restaurant in every state, and a Seattle restaurant got the spotlight.
Chronicle
Lewis County Seeks to Rename Riffe Lake Overlook for Gary Stamper
At Friday morning’s monthly meeting of the Lewis County mayors and commissioners, a resolution was created requesting the Washington State Transportation Commission to rename the U.S. Highway 12 Riffe Lake overlook for former county commissioner Gary Stamper, who died of COVID-19 in September 2021. The transportation commission allows for...
KING-5
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
In November of 1875 the steamship S-S Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with another ship. It is believed that 325 people died.
KUOW
Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region
After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
This Shop Serves Washington's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
