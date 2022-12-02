ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Killeen City Council preparing for Tuesday's meeting revisiting Prop A

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council is once again discussing Prop A after a two-week pause. In their previous meeting regarding the marijuana related ordinance, there was a lot of confusion regarding how the ordinance could be enforced, how law enforcement can do their job without using probable cause and other issues.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Austin City Council OKs development plan at former Statesman site

AUSTIN, Texas — Developers eyeing the site of the former Austin American-Statesman headquarters cleared a major hurdle Friday, as the Austin City Council agreed to a zoning change that will allow them to move forward with a massive mixed-used development. According to KVUE's news partners at the Statesman, the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Ransomware attack hits Travis Central Appraisal District

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is working to resolve an issue that was caused by a ransomware attack. The attack is impacting services for Travis County property owners. However, the Travis County Tax Office reports that property tax bills and payments are not impacted.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative warns Bastrop members of phone scam

BASTROP, Texas — Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is warning members in Bastrop of an increase in attempted phone scams. The co-op said members have recently reported the increase in scams by callers claiming to represent Bluebonnet. The callers have told co-op members that their power will be disconnected within 30 minutes if they don't make an immediate payment over the phone.
BASTROP, TX
KVUE

Tesla drives into South Austin bar

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a rough opening for a South Austin business. A bar that just opened for business last week is already dealing with a lot of damage. The owners of Kelly’s Irish Pub on Oltorf Street said on Saturday that a car drove into their building and then took off.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire breaks out at Avery Ranch Golf Course

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in Northwest Austin where a building has collapsed. AFD says the cart barn is still on fire and the firefighters remain in defensive mode. Three additional units have been called in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
Austin local news

