KVUE
Killeen City Council preparing for Tuesday's meeting revisiting Prop A
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council is once again discussing Prop A after a two-week pause. In their previous meeting regarding the marijuana related ordinance, there was a lot of confusion regarding how the ordinance could be enforced, how law enforcement can do their job without using probable cause and other issues.
KVUE
Mayor Steve Adler talks Austin Energy base rate increase vote
The Austin City Council once again postponed a vote on increasing Austin Energy base rate charges. It's one of the last items on the docket for Mayor Steve Adler.
3 developments bringing over 2,400 housing units to Round Rock
One development approved Nov. 3 at the corner of University Boulevard and CR 118 will bring up to 1,550 units to a 31.72-acre property. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) More than 2,400 housing units have been approved at recent Round Rock City Council meetings. Housing developments that went before council for zoning...
Austin’s legal costs to oust the South Terminal’s operator double to $3 million
Legal bills are piling up in the city’s fight to oust the company running the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. City Council voted Thursday to double ABIA’s legal services agreement with corporate law firm Winstead PC to more than $3 million. The move comes after the company...
Austin City Council OKs development plan at former Statesman site
AUSTIN, Texas — Developers eyeing the site of the former Austin American-Statesman headquarters cleared a major hurdle Friday, as the Austin City Council agreed to a zoning change that will allow them to move forward with a massive mixed-used development. According to KVUE's news partners at the Statesman, the...
Texas State University changing marijuana policies as Central Texas cities ease up on low-level offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Last month, voters in multiple Texas cities approved decriminalizing low-level marijuana crimes in their areas, but some controversy is still brewing over those votes in two cities North of Austin. Voters overwhelmingly approved those measures in Killeen and Harker Heights but, last month, the Harker...
Austin Public Safety Commission hears concerns over re-imagined police training
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday night, new concerns were brought to light about Austin police training. You may recall that classes were put on hold in 2020 so the city could re-vamp the Austin Police Academy. Now, the curriculum is less like boot camp and more like college classes with more de-escalation and bias training.
Free teacher supply store priced out; nonprofit hopes for donated space to operate
KYLE, Texas — After getting priced out, a teacher supply nonprofit is hoping to get a new operation location donated. The Teacher Reuse gives supplies to teachers for free. Right now, all of those supplies are sitting in storage. "We make sure that we get these in the hands...
Renovation to turn former Austin hotel into housing for homeless could begin this month
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Renovation of a former Candlewood Suites hotel into a facility for people experiencing homelessness in Austin could begin this month. The City of Austin Homeless Strategy Division said the project is pending approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development but is expected to begin in Q4 of 2022.
Austin Mayoral Runoff: How many bills did the candidates pass at the state level?
Early voting ends this week. Election day is Dec. 13.
Ransomware attack hits Travis Central Appraisal District
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is working to resolve an issue that was caused by a ransomware attack. The attack is impacting services for Travis County property owners. However, the Travis County Tax Office reports that property tax bills and payments are not impacted.
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter reaching critical capacity
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is hoping to find some pups their forever or foster homes for the holidays. The shelter said that it is at critical capacity and it's hoping to find homes for its dogs through its "Home for the Holidays" promotion.
Austin’s Vision Zero reports 30% decline in crashes on revamped roads
Officials from the City of Austin's Vision Zero program reported a 30% reduction in crashes this year on improved roadways, compared to 2021.
KWTX
‘That was offensive to me’: Voters rally after Harker Heights City Council overturns Proposition A
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The group that helped decriminalize low levels of marijuana in Killeen and Harker Heights is now back on the ground to rally voters after the Harker Heights city council overturned Proposition A. With just nine days left to collect 350 signatures from registered Harker Heights...
Austin Christmas bar ‘Miracle on 5th Street’ addresses issues after ticket backlash
Guests are sharing the issues they experienced over the weekend, and now, the popular holiday-themed bar said it's addressing the issues.
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative warns Bastrop members of phone scam
BASTROP, Texas — Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is warning members in Bastrop of an increase in attempted phone scams. The co-op said members have recently reported the increase in scams by callers claiming to represent Bluebonnet. The callers have told co-op members that their power will be disconnected within 30 minutes if they don't make an immediate payment over the phone.
Tesla drives into South Austin bar
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a rough opening for a South Austin business. A bar that just opened for business last week is already dealing with a lot of damage. The owners of Kelly’s Irish Pub on Oltorf Street said on Saturday that a car drove into their building and then took off.
TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
fox7austin.com
Fire breaks out at Avery Ranch Golf Course
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in Northwest Austin where a building has collapsed. AFD says the cart barn is still on fire and the firefighters remain in defensive mode. Three additional units have been called in...
Austin FC joins several organizations to install mini-pitch in Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas — Jardín de los Heroes Park has a new mini-pitch in Uvalde all thanks to Austin FC, 4ATX Foundation, Major League Soccer's social and U.S. Soccer Foundation. They teamed up to create a community where people can gather and connect through soccer. “As a Club, we...
Comments / 1