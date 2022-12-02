The Mitchell City Council meets at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The agenda includes action to approve an application for a recycling distribution center. The city entered into a contract with Helms and Associates in February of last year for the design and bidding of a new recycling transfer station to be located at the current Mitchell Regional Landfill site. Notes on the Mitchell City Council agenda state that the existing building located at the old landfill is in poor condition. City staff is proposing to design and build a new facility at the Mitchell Regional Landfill in order to co-locate the garbage hauling and recycling operations at a single site. The current project cost is estimated to be nearly $2.7 million. Grant money of roughly 30 percent is expected to reduce the city’s share to nearly $1.9 million.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO