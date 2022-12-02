Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods' almost unrecognisable son Charlie Woods has NO TIME for JT's needle
Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods didn't appear particularly impressed with a dart thrown by Justin Thomas during the Hero World Challenge. And the little cat didn't seem to have any time for Thomas trying to needle him after his Titleist Pro V1x landed only a few feet from the hole.
golfmagic.com
Kevin Kisner reacts to "SHOCKING" Jordan Spieth comment at Hero World Challenge
Kevin Kisner is no stranger to some sledging and back-and-forth with his fellow PGA Tour players. This was evident at the Presidents Cup and it was again at the Hero World Challenge. After the US completed another win over the Internationals at Quail Hollow in September, Kisner called Si-woo Kim...
GolfWRX
‘Shut up about LIV’ – Rory McIlroy reveals recent angry exchange with Sergio Garcia
During the 2022 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to “shut up” about LIV Golf. Rory revealed that he received the text message while doing an interview with the Irish Independent, saying, “He was basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: 2023 TaylorMade P770 irons build on a legacy of high performance
One of TaylorMade’s fastest-selling irons ever now has a sequel. Yes, the technology-jammed P770 is back with an updated look to help you get the most from your iron game and ballstriking. That is, of course, assuming you can get your hands on it. When the P770 was originally...
Look: Prominent Golfer's Wife Hates Tiger Woods
A prominent golfer's wife has taken a shot at Tiger Woods. Woods opened up about some of the things he's had to deal with over the years, including returning from serious injuries. Pat Perez, who plays on the LIV Golf tour, has had some brutally honest comments on Woods over...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy reveals Sergio Garcia's explosive TEXT RANT about LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has revealed he woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to "shut up about LIV Golf" during the 2022 US Open, following an interview with Irish Independent. McIlroy, 33, and Garcia, 42, have been close friends down the years following their careers on the...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods reveals swing advice to Charlie: ‘Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s’
Yes, it’s a bummer Tiger Woods is not competing this week at the Hero World Challenge as we expected. Tiger cited Plantar fasciitis on Monday as holding him out from competing. Still, Tiger’s on-site and has been a bit of a content factory all week long. Each day...
GolfWRX
Golfers clash on final green at Australian Open over end-of-round tradition
In a tough final round at the Australian Open, Ashleigh Buhai proved as gritty as when winning the 2022 Women’s Open Championship, coming home a single shot of Korean legend Jiyai Shin. That story should be the main takeaway from a historic event, at which both the men’s and...
Golf Digest
The souped-up carts for The Match are here and Jordan Spieth's features an iconic movie line
For the first time since the Open Championship, fans will get to see Tiger Woods tee it up this Saturday in the latest iteration of The Match, and this time it's a virtual guarantee. Woods had to pull out of the Hero World Challenge last week after announcing he'd developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, not allowing him to walk 72 holes.
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more
It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.
Golf.com
Pros ‘infuriated’ after ‘muddy’ Hero World Challenge third round
Kevin Kisner called a rules official multiple times to show him his golf ball. Collin Morikawa spent parts of the round helping Tom Kim identify his ball in the middle of the fairway. And Scottie Scheffler was hitting 200-yard shots less than 10 feet off the ground to keep them...
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: 2023 TaylorMade P7MC and P7MB irons
Improving single-piece forged irons is one of the hardest tasks in golf, but with the precision-focused P7MC and P7MB, the designers at TaylorMade were up to the challenge. With direct feedback from the best players in the world — including Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy — along with other members of the TaylorMade tour staff, the newest P7MB & CB irons offer subtle refinements for the discerning player to inspire confidence and encourage exact shotmaking.
LIV Golfer Hits Back At Justin Thomas After Comments On OWGR
Bubba Watson found himself in Justin Thomas' replies after his comments on the new OWGR system
McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment
Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland. The interview with writer Paul Kimmage is the second of three parts. McIlroy also details how his relationship soured with longtime friend Sergio Garcia. McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to be out of the picture for golf to have any chance of coming together. Norman said that won’t be happening.
Golf.com
‘The turning point of the year’ for Rory McIlroy was a gear change
Where did Rory McIlroy’s season go from a good season to a great season? It’s easy to point to the RBC Canadian Open victory and claim it was the moment McIlroy found his mojo. Following his title defense against a star-studded field, he’d go on to win the Tour Championship (along with his third season-long FedEx Cup title) two months later, and again in October at the CJ Cup.
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (12/5/22): ‘Greatest Personal Golf Cart EVER!’
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
SkySports
Adrian Meronk overhauls Adam Scott to win Australian Open as Ashleigh Buhai takes women's crown
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai won the women's component of the inaugural dual gender event by a stroke from Shin Jiyai, the South Korean missing a five-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff. With the title sewn up early on the men's side, Meronk drained a 40-foot eagle putt...
Best Used Golf Irons 2022
Looking to pick up a set of premium irons at a discount price? Then these used models could be the answer
thecoinrise.com
FTX Implosion Will Impact Every F1 Team There Is: Mercedes Boss
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team CEO and Austrian tycoon Toto Wolff is concerned that the demise of cryptocurrency exchange FTX will hurt the entire Formula 1 industry. Lewis Hamilton and George Russel raced in Mercedes cars that proudly displayed the trading venue’s emblem as a sponsor. However, as the terrible problems that FTX was having came to light in the middle of November, the squad decided to suspend the deal.
Comments / 1