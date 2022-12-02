ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"

Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: 2023 TaylorMade P770 irons build on a legacy of high performance

One of TaylorMade’s fastest-selling irons ever now has a sequel. Yes, the technology-jammed P770 is back with an updated look to help you get the most from your iron game and ballstriking. That is, of course, assuming you can get your hands on it. When the P770 was originally...
The Spun

Look: Prominent Golfer's Wife Hates Tiger Woods

A prominent golfer's wife has taken a shot at Tiger Woods. Woods opened up about some of the things he's had to deal with over the years, including returning from serious injuries. Pat Perez, who plays on the LIV Golf tour, has had some brutally honest comments on Woods over...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy reveals Sergio Garcia's explosive TEXT RANT about LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has revealed he woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to "shut up about LIV Golf" during the 2022 US Open, following an interview with Irish Independent. McIlroy, 33, and Garcia, 42, have been close friends down the years following their careers on the...
GolfWRX

Golfers clash on final green at Australian Open over end-of-round tradition

In a tough final round at the Australian Open, Ashleigh Buhai proved as gritty as when winning the 2022 Women’s Open Championship, coming home a single shot of Korean legend Jiyai Shin. That story should be the main takeaway from a historic event, at which both the men’s and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more

It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.
NAPLES, FL
Golf.com

Pros ‘infuriated’ after ‘muddy’ Hero World Challenge third round

Kevin Kisner called a rules official multiple times to show him his golf ball. Collin Morikawa spent parts of the round helping Tom Kim identify his ball in the middle of the fairway. And Scottie Scheffler was hitting 200-yard shots less than 10 feet off the ground to keep them...
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: 2023 TaylorMade P7MC and P7MB irons

Improving single-piece forged irons is one of the hardest tasks in golf, but with the precision-focused P7MC and P7MB, the designers at TaylorMade were up to the challenge. With direct feedback from the best players in the world — including Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy — along with other members of the TaylorMade tour staff, the newest P7MB & CB irons offer subtle refinements for the discerning player to inspire confidence and encourage exact shotmaking.
The Associated Press

McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment

Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland. The interview with writer Paul Kimmage is the second of three parts. McIlroy also details how his relationship soured with longtime friend Sergio Garcia. McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to be out of the picture for golf to have any chance of coming together. Norman said that won’t be happening.
Golf.com

‘The turning point of the year’ for Rory McIlroy was a gear change

Where did Rory McIlroy’s season go from a good season to a great season? It’s easy to point to the RBC Canadian Open victory and claim it was the moment McIlroy found his mojo. Following his title defense against a star-studded field, he’d go on to win the Tour Championship (along with his third season-long FedEx Cup title) two months later, and again in October at the CJ Cup.
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (12/5/22): ‘Greatest Personal Golf Cart EVER!’

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
