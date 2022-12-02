Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
mercer.edu
Dr. Don Nakayama appointed senior associate dean of MUSM’s Columbus campus
COLUMBUS – Renowned pediatric surgeon, researcher and medical educator Don Nakayama, M.D., MBA, has been appointed senior associate dean of Mercer University School of Medicine’s Columbus campus and medical director of pediatric surgery at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, effective Dec. 1. Dr. Nakayama comes to Columbus from the...
WTVM
Phenix City School Board continues search for new superintendent
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Board continues its search for a new superintendent following Dr. Clarence Sutton’s declining to the position. The board held a meeting where they were supposed to confirm selecting Suton for the position. However, officials say he declined the role and will...
UPDATE: Potential Phenix City Schools superintendent turns down job, meet and greet cancelled
UPDATE 12/5/22 4:57 p.m.: Last night, the Phenix City Board of Education learned from Dr. Clarence Sutton that he decided not to be the superintendent of Phenix City Schools. Sutton will remain an employee of the Huntsville City Schools system. Thursday’s meet and greet has been cancelled, and the Phenix City Board of Education will […]
Ellaville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wrbl.com
Changes to this year’s ‘Ludy’s Christmas Lights Spectacular’
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For years the “Ludy Christmas Lights Spectacular” has entertained generations of Fountain City residents. It was all put together by, Jerry Ludy, with the help of his family. This display is usually something that is packed with thousands of lights. This year, the spectacular is much smaller. The decision to scale back was mostly due to Jerry’s health concerns and the stress of putting the lights up.
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus gathers to celebrate Christmas at the annual Americus Christmas Parade
AMERICUS – Hundreds of men, women and children of all ages gathered along the streets of Down Town Americus to bring in holiday cheer by celebrating Christmas at the town’s annual Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 1. The feeling of joy and happiness was in the air as...
WTVM
Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, of Knoxville, TN. Bryan says Hayes arrived...
WSFA
Tuskegee University to inaugurate its ninth president Saturday
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will mark the opening of a weekend of festivities surrounding the official inauguration of Tuskegee University’s ninth president, Dr. Charlotte P. Morris. Morris’s investiture ceremony starts at 10 a.m., Saturday in the Daniel “Chappie” James Arena. Saturday evening, the One Tuskegee...
WTVM
Opelika Parks and Recreation to host Reindeer Express in Municipal Park
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting Reindeer Express this weekend. Reindeer Express is scheduled for December 8 - 10. The event will take place each night from 5 - 8 p.m. at Municipal Park. There will be train rides through lights, pictures with Santa, musical entertainment...
wrbl.com
“We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help”: LaGrange mother pleads with community to find assistance for disabled son
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – 22-year-old Gabriel Wentz is one of five children and throughout his life he has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions. He is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently experiencing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3
East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood. This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.
WTVM
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round. However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.
wbrc.com
Faith Chapel’s founding pastor transitioning into new role after 41 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith Chapel will have a new senior pastor for the first time in 41 years. Mike Moore, who started Faith Chapel on April 26, 1981, will transition from the role of Senior Pastor on January 1. He has served in that position for 41 years. Moore...
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. The crime scene is just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus and across the Chattahoochee River from the TYSY campus. Phenix City Police and the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $349,900
Check out this charming Turkish-style home that is located in a very desirable subdivision called Solamere. Solamere subdivision is right in the heart of Auburn, Alabama. Only a 2.9-mile drive to downtown Auburn and Jordan-Hare Stadium is only 2.7 miles away! As you drive through you will see a beautiful lake view. You will always see children playing and families mingling. If you are looking for a home with lots of space here it is! As you enter the home you see an open-concept floor plan. Who doesn't enjoy sitting by a fire? This home offers 2 wood-burning fireplaces! The cozy living room offers one and the game day patio offers another one! Yes, I did say game day patio watch the game with a nice blazing fire going. This home is wired for smart home technology and has a security system installed. The Master bedroom offers an en suite featuring double vanities and a garden tub. Master Bedroom also offers ''his and her closets''! The seller is an Alabama real estate agent.
wrbl.com
Warmer week ahead with a few chances for showers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Grab the umbrella, we have a chance for showers today! It will not rain all day but you may want to keep the umbrella handy, especially if you have plans to travel north of the News 3 viewing area as rain becomes more widespread. A few isolated...
wrbl.com
The forecast slips back to light rain and quite mild in the extended forecast
Columbus, GA (WRBL)-The forecast appears to place us all in the warm sector. This means our rain chances will be limited tonight through the early overnight, with us seeing most of the action along the physical front well north of the News 3 viewing area. The extended forecast will cool...
wrbl.com
Sunday conversation: Russell County DA-elect Rick Chancey talks about new job
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Rick Chancey will take over as the new Russell County District Attorney on Dec. 16. He succeeds longtime DA Kenneth Davis, who has been in the post for nearly four decades. Chancey has been practicing law in Phenix City for 28 years and talks...
Farmer: Georgia dog injured saving sheep from coyote attack
DECATUR, Ga. – A Georgia farmer says his sheepdog is recovering at home two days after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his flock of sheep. The farmer from a town northeast of Atlanta says his Great Pyrenees named Casper killed eight coyotes to defend the flock. John Wierwiller told Atlanta’s WAGA-TV that the […]
