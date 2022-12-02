ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Cool, clouds linger Tuesday, midweek showers possible

We started the work week with another front that tracked north to south through the area. It is now sitting to our south but is still nearby. This is where a better chance for rain will begin to develop and enter the area over the next couple of days. There...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances reemerge midweek, temps near the norm

A cold front is working from the north to the south across the region today. This allowed a select few to warm into the 60s and 70s! The rest stayed in the 40s and 50s. We struggled in Wichita, southcentral and southeast Kansas to warm today due to persistent cloud cover. The winds have now changed out of the north/northeast due to the frontal passage.
Quiet start to the week before rain chances

Expect a quiet and mild start to the week. It will be a bit cooler to the north as a front slides south. You can also expect some cloud cover and a light breeze. Much of the moisture in the country continues to miss the Sunflower State. We will stay dry to start the new week.
North Junction ramp to close for 2 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said a ramp at the North Junction project will close on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The ramp is the westbound Kansas Highway 254 exit to southbound Interstate 135. The closure will be for two months to construct a lane extension. Traffic can continue onto southbound I-235 to Broadway to northbound I-235 to southbound I-135.
In the Vault: Aspen Boutique – Holiday Gifts

Our friends at Aspen Boutique have all of your holiday gift giving needs! We take a look at some candles, pajamas, slippers, hair clips and more. The shop is located on East Douglas in Wichita and will be open for all of your last-minute shopping needs. For more information about...
Arizona certifies 2022 election results amid threat of more GOP challenges

Arizona officials certified the state’s vote canvass on Monday, officially declaring winners in the high-profile gubernatorial and Senate races, among other contests, as GOP figures vow to fight the election results in court. The once low-profile certification process turned into a fierce battle between election officials, Republican candidates and...
ARIZONA STATE

